Lisabeth Fiser
Charles City
Junior
Softball
The second-ranked Comets’ second baseman leads Class 4A in runs (59), hits (75), batting average (615), on-base percentage (.627) and stolen bases (56 of 58). A first-team all-state outfielder last season, Fiser has moved to second base where she filled a need and has been a starter in Charles City’s lineup since she was an eighth-grader at the 2016 state tournament. “She is a threat on the basepaths and puts a lot of pressure on people,” Comets head coach Brian Bohlen said. “We had a need at second this year, and she has been pretty flawless there, too.” Fiser is also a standout on the Charles City basketball and track teams.
Taryan Barrick
AGWSR
Senior
You have free articles remaining.
Softball
One of the most dominant pitchers in the state, Barrick is just starting to round into form after recovering from an ACL injury suffered playing club ball last fall. Since returning mid-season, Barrick has gone 8-3 for the sixth-ranked Cougars (1A), which includes two no-hitters, a pair of one-hitters and a 16-strikeout performance against West Fork on July 3. Headed to Simpson College next fall, Barrick enters postseason play with 959 career strikeouts. “She has worked pretty hard to perfect her riseball and dropball, and when you throw as hard as she does, that is a pretty nice combination,” AGWSR head coach Brenda Drake said. The honor roll student also participated in volleyball and basketball during her high school career.
Tate Johnson
Cedar Falls
Senior
Baseball
Johnson had two huge stints on the bump for the Tigers this past weekend. He threw three innings of relief to pick up a win against Dubuque Hempstead and then made his first start of the season against Waverly-Shell Rock, working 6 1/3 innings and allowing zero earned runs. “Tate has been the perfect example of how it’s not valid to quit one sport to focus on another,” said Cedar Falls head coach Nick Klein. “He has been a great football player and a three-year starter in baseball. He could’ve very easily quit working out after football was done his senior year, but he worked just as hard as any other year because he still had baseball to play.” Johnson, a 3.99 GPA student who scored a 30 on the ACT, played four years of football, three years of basketball and four years of baseball at Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.