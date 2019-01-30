Ali Gerbracht
AGWSR
Junior
Wrestling
Gerbracht, who won the first girls’ state wrestling title 10 days ago at 106 pounds, is 33-13 this season following a 26-win season. Gerbracht enters Saturday’s sectionals with 80 career wins. With a season left, she could become just the second girls’ wrestler in state history to surpass 100 career varsity wins, joining South Winneshiek’s Felicity Taylor. “She knows how to compete. She has traveled all over the country,” said AGWSR head coach Chad Gerbracht. Gerbracht also participates in softball, cross country and track and is a 4.0 student.
Morgan Weber
Dike-New Hartford
Junior
Girls’ basketball
The Wichita State volleyball recruit is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds a game for the No. 10 Wolverines. Weber averaged 11.1 points a game last year during the Wolverines’ run to the 2A state tournament. “Typically, Morgan is so efficient in all levels of her game, and her eye-hand coordination is unbelievable. She is also a great inside-outside presence that she makes tough match-ups,” D-NH coach Bruce Dall. In addition to volleyball and basketball, Weber is the defending Class 2A state golf medalist.
Kaden Anderlik
Crestwood
Senior
Wrestling
Anderlik, ranked fourth in Class 2A at 120 pounds, became just the 16th four-time Northeast Iowa Conference champion with his victory this past Saturday. The two-time state medalist is committed to wrestle at Division II Upper Iowa and currently is 34-3 with two of his losses coming at 126. He is 153-23 for his career. “He’s having a very good season, is really focused. He is also a great leader for us in the room, leads a lot by example,” says Crestwood coach Keith Slifka. Anderlik has been a letterwinner in cross country and twice has qualified for Fargo Nationals.
Chase Courbat
Cedar Falls
Sophomore
Boys’ basketball
The 6-foot-9 sophomore post player provided valuable minutes and production off the bench in wins over Waterloo East and Iowa City High last week. Against East on Friday, Courbat blocked seven shots and had six rebounds, then followed that up with a 14-point, eight-board game against City High. “He is getting more comfortable with the system,” Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said. “He’s getting comfortable to how things are done and is starting to react instead of hesitating. That is where he is at now. He has all the tools to be an outstanding player.”
Carlie Frost
Waterloo West
Senior
Girls’ wrestling
The first-year wrestler took sixth at the IWCOA girls’ state wrestling championships. “Carlie made history for West wrestling and that means a lot since West wrestling is very rich in history. Carlie always asks questions wanting to get better each day in practice,” Wahawk coach Steve Farrell said. Frost also participates in softball and band. Academically, she is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 3.918 grade-point average.
Caleb Koelling
Hudson
Senior
Wrestling
Koelling improved to 25-4 Saturday with a title performance at the NICL Championships. All three of his victories came by fall, including in the finals where he pinned the second-ranked 285-pound (1A) wrestler in the state. “He’s been behind Dawson Ellingson the last two seasons. He won the Nashua-Plainfield Invitational last year, majoring a district qualifier,” Pirates head coach Wayne Haskovec said. “We knew he was going to have this kind of potential. Just a great kid.” An all-state lineman for Hudson’s state champion football team, Koelling is also an avid participant in FFA and 4-H.
