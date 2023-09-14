Elaina Hildebrandt





Denver

Senior

Volleyball

Hildebrandt has served as the Cyclones’ Swiss-Army knife this fall while helping Denver to a 16-3 start. Hildebrandt is second on the team in kills (88) and digs (87). “We really depend on her for everything,” Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said. “She is our best serve receiver and is playing a bigger role at outside hitter. She has made a lot of strides and has helped us get off to a great start.” Hildebrandt also plays basketball, was a member of the Cyclone state championship 4x100 team in the spring and carries a 4.0 grade point average.

Jackson Stanford

Waterloo West

Freshman

Boys’ Golf

Stanford is having a strong rookie season for the Wahawks recently winning the Wahawk Invitational at Irv Warren Memorial with a round of 71. On the season he is averaging 38.8 in nine hole rounds, while he has a win, runner-up finish and third-place finish in three of West’s five meets. “He’s been able to come in and help us instantly,” West coach Josh Barta said. “He plays our number one spt and is our team’s leader. He was nominated as one our team’s captains by his peers as a freshman. I’m really excited about his future as a Wahawk.”

Micah Grier

Denver

Senior

Football

In all three games for the undefeated Cyclones, Grier has rushed for more than 100 yards, including one 200-yard performance. On the season, Grier has 495 yards and seven scores on 56 carries. “He is our most improved player,” Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said. “He put a lot of work in the offseason in the weight room to make himself better. He is trusting the process and now the process is rewarding him.” In addition to football, Grier runs track for the Cyclones.

Paige Paup

Cedar Falls

Senior

Volleyball

Paup ranks third in kills in Class 5A with 183 and helped Cedar Falls to a 5-0 finish at the Osage Invitational this weekend. Paup has emerged as one of top offensive options in the Mississippi Valley Conference. “I’ve never seen a kid make such a big improvement in one year,” Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson said. “We have post-season meetings, and we gave her three or four things to work on and she took it to heart…when we saw her again in the summer, we were like that kid is going to be all-state.” Paup qualified for the Drake Relays and state track meet last spring for the Tigers.

Ahdan Muhammad

Waterloo East

Senior

Football

In a thrilling 39-36 win over Charles City Friday, Muhammad had eight catches for 163 yards and three scores. Muhammad is having a phenomenal senior season as he now has 18 catches for 348 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver has a receiving touchdown in all three of East’s (2-1) games. “He has worked really hard…committed himself to the offseason,” East head coach DeCarlos Anderson said. “He is definitely our go-to-guy and has made big catches at pivotal moments for us to move the ball.” Muhammad also runs track and will play basketball this winter for the Trojans.

Andrew Kline

Waterloo West

Senior

Football

A leader on both sides of the ball for the Wahawks (2-1), Kline ranks second on the team in tackles with 14 ½ with 3 ½ of those for loss. A three-year varsity player, Kline plays linebacker and tight end. “He is one of our most consistent players, one of our most trustworthy players and we know he is always going to be where he needs to be,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “He is a leader on the field for his, especially by his actions and that is one of the best things he has done for us.” Kline also runs track at West.

Kiean Crile

Hudson

Junior

Football

Crile returned four punts for 133 yards, including one 55 yards for a touchdown Friday as Hudson rallied to beat Jesup, 22-21, and improve to 3-0. On six punt returns this fall, Crile is averaging 30.3 yards per return. “He is our X factor. I don’t know if they are considered hidden yards, but he has a special skill to create those with his effort and it was amazing Friday,” Hudson head coach Justin Brekke said. “He doesn’t leave the field for us, plays all the specials and on both sides of the ball. He is just fearless, and he spent a lot of time in the weightroom and made some good gains there which has led to more confidence.” Crile also plays basketball and has run track for the Pirates.

Avery Knopp

Union

Junior

Volleyball

Knopp reached 2,000 career assists Tuesday in helping Union beat Wapsie Valley in five sets. In that match she had 54 assists and seven kills. In helping the Knights win the Haley Eckerman Tournament win at East on Saturday, Knopp had 84 assists and 12 kills. “Avery has really increased her accuracy this year with her setting location as well as improving her blocking and attacking skill,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. Knopp also participates in soccer and softball.