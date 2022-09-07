Preps to watch: The Courier honors athletes from Cedar Falls, Waterloo West and Aplington-Parkersburg

Ty Kolthoff

Cedar Falls

Junior

Football

Kolthoff has started the last 12 games at center for the Tigers after moving up to the varsity from the sophomore team last fall. Last week, he helped anchor a line that gained 364 yards, 279 on the ground, in the Tigers’ 57-0 win over Waterloo West. “Ty has been very consistent in our blocking schemes the first two weeks of the season,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “We ask him to make multiple calls based on our formations and the alignment of the defense. His athletic ability allows us to pull the center in some of our schemes.”

Luke Hartman

Cedar Falls

Junior

Cross Country

Hartman finished eighth at the super competitive Ames Invitational last week. His time of 15 minutes, 47 seconds ranks second all-time for juniors at Cedar Falls. “Luke had a great race, and he continues to develop confidence in himself,” Tiger head coach Brett Egan said. “For the second race of the season, Luke showed a lot of composure and competitiveness against some of the top runners in the state.” Hartman was 43rd in the state cross country meet last fall, and he took 11th in the 3,200 at the state track championships this spring.

Gavin Thomas

Aplington-

Parkersburg

Junior

Football

Thomas passed for 121 yards and a score, while rushing for another 82 yards in the Falcons’ 34-17 win over Osage Friday. “I think one of his best attributes is he is a very good leader,” Falcon head coach Alex Pollock said. “As people know we don’t throw a lot so we ask our quarterbacks to lead in different ways, be the voice in the huddle. Friday we needed to have a spark on offense and he made a couple of plays with his feet. I think that was a lightbulb moment for him that he could do it more on a regular basis.” Thomas also is a standout on the basketball and track for the Falcons.

Presley Berns

Waterloo West

Sophomore

Cross Country

Berns has rattled off a series of Top Five finishes (four) for the Wahawks, including a victory at the Charles City Invitational where he crossed the finish line in 17:12. “Presley has done a tremendous job preparing to perform and has put in a lot of work throughout the summer,” West head coach Lincoln Vorba said. “He has made huge strides from his 9th grade season to where he is at now as a 10th grader. He has started out competing very well and we are all excited to continue to watch him as our season progresses.” Berns also participates on the wrestling and track teams.