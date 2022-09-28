Preps to watch: The Courier honors athletes from Cedar Falls, Columbus and Denver

Colin Johnson

Cedar Falls

Junior

Cross Country

Last week, Johnson ran a personal best time of 16 minutes and 8 seconds at the Dubuque Invitational in Dubuque, running 13 seconds faster than his previous best to finish second among CF runners. Johnson led a pack of Tiger runners who finished seventh through 10th as Cedar Falls won the team race. “Colin is an exceptional leader for the program,” Tiger head coach Brett Egan said. “He continues to build confidence in races and we will need his presence in the lead pack as we move into the last half of the season.” Johnson qualified for the state track meet this past spring in the Open 800 and 4x800.

Connor Knudtson

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

Knudtson played a huge role in the Sailors’ dominating win over Cascade Friday. As part of the offensive line, Knudtson helped Columbus rush the ball 42 times for 320 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two tackles for loss and a sack on defense.” Connor brought a level of toughness that set the tone for our guys this week,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “That toughness permeated and we went out and played our best football to date. Connor is a very heady player that would be a heck of a coach someday.” Knudtson carries a 3.72 GPA, wrestles, and plays rugby and baseball additionally for the Sailors.

Jessica Gergen

Denver

Junior

Volleyball

Gergen had 30 kills, including 11 while hitting at a .647 rate in a win over ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg as the Cyclones won their own invitational over the weekend. A three-year starter, Gergen has recorded 209 kills while leading Denver with 53 blocks and 31 ace serves. “Jess has really emerged as a leader, someone we can always depend on,” Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said. “She brings a lot of energy and excitement to our team. She is an extremely positive and happy person to be around...part of which makes her so enjoyable to coach.” Gergen plays club volleyball for Six Pack.

Morgan Bradley

Columbus Catholic

Junior

Volleyball

The junior outside hitter recorded her 500th career kill Saturday during the Cedar Falls Invitational. Bradley leads the Sailors with 191 kills and has recorded 155 digs. “Morgan is an absolute pleasure to coach,” Columbus head coach Courtney Solberg said. “She works really hard and puts in the effort to perform at her highest level whether that be a practice or a match. She is a vital component of our team.” Bradley was an all-metro basketball selection last winter, and has played softball previously for the Sailors.

Drake Gelhaus

Cedar Falls

Junior

Running back

Gelhaus rushed for 140 yards and a pair of scores in the Tigers’ 35-0 victory over Muscatine last week. On the season, Gelhaus has rushed for 553 yards and six scores which ranks seventh among all running backs in the Class 5A. “Drake is putting together a solid junior season,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He has a combination of strength and speed that makes him a versatile runner. Drake continues to improve each week and is a key part of the Tiger offense.”

Collection: Preps to Watch Columns A collection of this year's Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Preps to Watch Columns.