Preps to watch: The Courier honors athletes from Cedar Falls, Columbus and Denver

Last week, Johnson ran a personal best time of 16 minutes and 8 seconds at the Dubuque Invitational in Dubuque, running 13 seconds faster than his previous best to finish second among CF runners. Johnson led a pack of Tiger runners who finished seventh through 10th as Cedar Falls won the team race. “Colin is an exceptional leader for the program,” Tiger head coach Brett Egan said. “He continues to build confidence in races and we will need his presence in the lead pack as we move into the last half of the season.” Johnson qualified for the state track meet this past spring in the Open 800 and 4x800.
Knudtson played a huge role in the Sailors’ dominating win over Cascade Friday. As part of the offensive line, Knudtson helped Columbus rush the ball 42 times for 320 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two tackles for loss and a sack on defense.” Connor brought a level of toughness that set the tone for our guys this week,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “That toughness permeated and we went out and played our best football to date. Connor is a very heady player that would be a heck of a coach someday.” Knudtson carries a 3.72 GPA, wrestles, and plays rugby and baseball additionally for the Sailors.
Jessica Gergen
Denver
Junior
Volleyball
Gergen had 30 kills, including 11 while hitting at a .647 rate in a win over ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg as the Cyclones won their own invitational over the weekend. A three-year starter, Gergen has recorded 209 kills while leading Denver with 53 blocks and 31 ace serves. “Jess has really emerged as a leader, someone we can always depend on,” Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said. “She brings a lot of energy and excitement to our team. She is an extremely positive and happy person to be around...part of which makes her so enjoyable to coach.” Gergen plays club volleyball for Six Pack.
Morgan Bradley
Columbus Catholic
Junior
Volleyball
The junior outside hitter recorded her 500th career kill Saturday during the Cedar Falls Invitational. Bradley leads the Sailors with 191 kills and has recorded 155 digs. “Morgan is an absolute pleasure to coach,” Columbus head coach Courtney Solberg said. “She works really hard and puts in the effort to perform at her highest level whether that be a practice or a match. She is a vital component of our team.” Bradley was an all-metro basketball selection last winter, and has played softball previously for the Sailors.
Drake Gelhaus
Cedar Falls
Junior
Running back
Gelhaus rushed for 140 yards and a pair of scores in the Tigers’ 35-0 victory over Muscatine last week. On the season, Gelhaus has rushed for 553 yards and six scores which ranks seventh among all running backs in the Class 5A. “Drake is putting together a solid junior season,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He has a combination of strength and speed that makes him a versatile runner. Drake continues to improve each week and is a key part of the Tiger offense.”
State Track Thurs-b 18
Cedar Falls' Colin Johnson prepares to hand off to Brayden Burnett in the 4x800 meter relay during the Iowa High School track and field championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Thursday.
Denver's Jessica Gergen (14), center, and teammates celebrate a point scored against Boyden-Hull during the Class 2A state quarterfinals volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cedar Rapids.
Boyden-Hull's Sarah Boogerd (16) spikes against Denver's Jessica Gergen (14) and Reese Johnson (10) during the Class 2A state quarterfinals volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cedar Rapids.
State Track Thurs-b 18
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Class 4A boys state cross country
Cedar Falls' Colin Johnson (149) runs during the Class 4A state cross-country meet in Fort Dodge on Friday.
LISA GROUETTE - Globe Gazette
091722-spt-dnh-vb-14
Denver's Jessica Gergen strikes an attack against Van Meter Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
110221-qc-spt-state-volleyball-boyden-denver-012
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
110221-qc-spt-state-volleyball-boyden-denver-013
MEG MCLAUGHLIN
091421-dnh-denver-celebration
Denver's Jessica Gergen (14) celebrates with teammates Tuesday during the Cyclones match with Dike-New Hartford in Denver
Jim Nelson
WR Columbus vs. AGWSR 11
Columbus Catholic's Connor Knudtson competes against AGWSR's Tate Miller Thursday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Columbus-Don Bosco4
Don Bosco of Gilbertville's Cael Frost dives back to first as Columbus Catholic's Connor Knudtson fields a pick-off throw during a non-conference baseball game in Gilbertville.
JASON RUBIN PHOTOS
WR Hudson Invite Semi 13
Columbus Catholic's Connor Knudtson competes against West Hancock's Cole Kelly Saturday during the Hudson Wrestling Invitational.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
092720-jrn-columbus-sum-fred 6
Sumner-Fredercksburg quarterback Peyton Schmitz pitches the ball to running back Kade Mitchell (6) as Columbus defensive end Connor Knudtson closes in during first-quarter action Friday.
Jim Nelson
090822-spt-col-den-8
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley squares up an attack against Denver Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-10
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley gets her hand on an attack by Denver's Lexi Gehrke Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
CF Invite 9
Columbus Catholic sophomore Morgan Bradley hits the ball over the net during the Cedar Falls Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
SBall Columbus vs. Don Bosco
Don Bosco sophomore Caelor Yoder scores safely as the ball gets away from Columbus Catholic catcher Morgan Bradley on Wednesday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
092322-spt-cf-6.
Cedar Falls running back Drake Gelhaus lowers his shoulder to deliver a blow against a Muscatine defender Friday at the UNI-Dome.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090222-spt-west-cf-8.5
Cedar Falls running back Drake Gelhaus is lifted into the air by lineman Jake Peters Friday after scoring his third touchdown of the game against Waterloo West at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090222-spt-west-cf-6
Cedar Falls running back Drake Gelhaus burst through a hole Friday against Waterloo West at Memorial Stadium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
FBall Cedar Falls vs. Johnston 11
Cedar Falls junior Drake Gelhaus runs the ball against Johnston on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall Cedar Falls vs. Johnston 8
Cedar Falls junior Drake Gelhaus runs the ball fo yardage against Johnston on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall Cedar Falls vs. Johnston 4
Cedar Falls junior Drake Gelhaus is tackled as he runs the ball against Johnston on Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.