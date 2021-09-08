Preps to watch: Sept. 8

Caden Hartz

Hartz is averaging 32.1 yards per catch through the Sailors first two games. He has eight catches for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He also has had good games at safety where he has recorded 14 tackles and an interception. “Caden has fine-tuned his route running, and understands how to create separation and get open,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “What separates him from his peers is his ability to block on the perimeter. He takes pride in helping his teammates out in the run game by not letting his man become involved in the play.” Hartz has also played basketball and baseball and wrestled in his career. He is a member of the National Honor Society and sports a 3.97 GPA.