Preps to watch: Sept. 30

Jacob Leohr

Leohr’s play on the offensive and defensive lines was a big part of Dike-New Hartford’s 35-13 win over South Hardin. The Wolverines’ lone returning offensive line starter helped pave the way for Drew Larsen’s 324 yards rushing while also making an impact at defensive tackle as Dike-New Hartford improved to 3-2. “Jacob is a very hard worker who sets a great example for our team,” D-NH coach Don Betts noted. “He has done a tremendous job mentoring and leading our young offensive line throughout the season.” Leohr is a team captain who also participates in wrestling.

Andy Nunez

Nunez has been a key part of the offensive and defensive lines the past two seasons, starting at guard and defensive end for the 4-1 Sailors. The senior has been part of a defense that has held its opposition to one touchdown through five games, yielding an average of 92 yards on the ground. He has also helped pave the way for a Columbus ground attack averaging nearly 7 yards a carry. “Andy is a kid who has made tremendous progress in his time at Columbus,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “He has worked extremely hard and we could not be more proud of where he is at. He is a tough kid that is going to give you maximum effort every time he steps on the field.”