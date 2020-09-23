Preps to watch: Sept. 23

Joe Culham

After playing behind a pair of standout backs the past two seasons, Culham is getting his chance to be the featured back and had a break out game for the Pirates Friday as he rushed 32 times for 172 yards and a touchdown to help Hudson improve to 2-2 in a 20-0 victory over East Marshall. “Joe is a good example of the saying, ‘It’s not where you start, but where you finish,’” Hudson head coach Justin Brekke said. “He was 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds as a freshman and now is 5-foot-11 and 188. He’s really strived hard to get to where he is at now.” Culham also plays golf, baseball and basketball for the Pirates.