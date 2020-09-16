Preps to watch: Sept. 16

Leo Dodd

In a 54-16 win over North Iowa, Dodd was 12 of 13 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and he also had rushing touchdowns of 48 and 12 for the Wildcats. The second-year starter has now thrown for 467 yards and six scores while also rushing for 197 yards and four touchdowns for 2-1 Janesville. “You definitely can tell he has nine games, now 12, as a starter under his belt,” Janesville coach Dale Eastman said. “The game has slowed down a bit. He is a great leader on the field. He had big shoes to fill coming in after his older brother Noah did such a great job for us a few years back, but he has done a great job.” Dodd, a team captain, also plays basketball and baseball, runs track and is an honor student.