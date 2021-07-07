Preps to watch: Ronni Steffener and Myah Brinker a dynamic duo

Ronni Steffener &

Myah Brinker

Steffener and Brinker make up a dynamic duo at first base for the Tigers who recently had a 14-game win streak. The two split duties at first base and designated player positions for each Cedar Falls doubleheader. Brinker is batting .433 with seven home runs and nine doubles, while Steffener is hitting .426 with 3 home runs and 12 doubles. “Both are really good defensive players at first base and are a huge reason for our late season success,” Tiger head coach Steve Chidester said. “They are also excellent leaders on and off the field for us. It is a very unique situation that has helped us tremendously.” Brinker is also a standout bowler and track and field athlete. Steffener participated in choir and band and will be a member of the Northern Iowa marching band this fall.