Preps to Watch: Oct. 5, 2022

Ellery Luhring

Grundy Center

Junior

Volleyball

The third of three Luhring sisters to play volleyball at Grundy Center, Ellery became just the second Spartan setter to reach 2,000 career assists joining former Northern Iowa great Heather Hook. Luhring has 637 assists, 53 blocks and 173 digs this fall for the 10th-ranked (2A) Spartans. “She is definitely the quarterback on the court and controls our offense,” Grundy Center head coach Lori Willis said. “A very intelligent player, a defensive setter who is working on being more offensive.” Luhring also plays basketball and was a member of the Spartans 4x800 state qualifying team last spring.

Trent Cakerice

Grundy Center

Junior

Football

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Cakerice has been a pivotal player for the top-ranked Spartans. The junior starts on both the offensive and defensive line. Through six games from his defensive tackle position, Cakerice has 32 ½ tackles, 22 solo, seven for loss and 3 ½ sacks. He also returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown against Hudson. “He has been a dominant presence for us on the line of scrimmage,” Grundy Center head coach Travis Zajac.

Gracie Klima

Union

Junior

Volleyball

This past weekend, Klima had 20 kills and nine aces as the sixth-ranked Knights (3A) won the Charles City tournament where Union went a perfect 4-0. On the season, Klima has 205 kills and 41 aces while serving at an 89 percent success rate. “Gracie has worked really hard to improve in all areas of her game,” Union head coach Brian Jesse. “I’m real happy with the effort she has put has put in to be a key, six-rotation contributor for us.” In addition to standing out on the court, Klima has participated in golf for the Knights.

Gavin Richter

Hudson

Senior

Football

Richter tied for the team lead with six tackles, including one for loss as the Pirates recorded their third shutout of the season in a 10-0 victory over AGWSR Friday. Richter leads Hudson with 43 tackles, 23 solo and 4 TFLs in six games. “Gavin has been a key piece to Hudson defense for four years now and unselfishly stepped up and switched from running back to guard for us,” Pirate head coach Justin Brekke said. “Gavin has been a leader on the field and in the weight room for us, and now doing the dirty work in the trenches for us.” Richter also wrestles and plays baseball for Hudson.

Jerek Hall

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Football

A captain and two-year starter for the Wolverines, Hall rushed for 95 yards and a pair of scores in DNH’s victory over Aplington-Parkersburg Friday in a battle of top ten 1A teams. A year after rushing for 1,658 yards and 20 scores, Hall has rushed for 870 yards and 12 TDs in six games so far this season. “Jerek is one of the hardest working young men we have had come through here,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. “He brings a lot of energy to our team. He has put in the time to become a better athlete and football player.” An honor roll student. Hall also competes in basketball and track.

Gavin Reed

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

Reed has been a force in the Sailor secondary this year tallying 17.5 tackles and three interceptions, two of which he took back for touchdowns. Reed also does the place kicking duties for the Sailors nailing two out of his three field goal attempts and 18 of 19 point after tries. “Gavin has been as reliable as they come this year on both sides of the ball and on special teams,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “He is even keeled and plays with controlled aggression that comes from the confidence he has in himself. This past week he started traveling with the opposition's best receiver and once we made that adjustment, he shut down that side of the field.” Gavin is a two-time state qualifier in wrestling and maintains a 3.7 GPA.

Addie Rhoades

Sophomore

Hudson

Volleyball

The Hudson program has demonstrated a ton of growth this season across the board and Rhoades is a player that has shown great progress. So far for the 14-12 Pirates, Rhoades, an outside hitter, has recorded 221 kills to lead the squad. "Addie's ability to put a ball down whether it be a line shot, cross, or cut has made her tough to defend, as well as her ability to attack from her back row position," Hudson head coach Amy Kaus said. "Her growth from last year has been impressive and we are excited for what's yet to come." Addie is a 4-sport athlete who competes in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.

Colin Coonradt

Cedar Falls

Junior

Football

The 6-foot, 185-pound Coonradt had a big game in an upset victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy Friday. He had five tackles, four solo and an interception in the win over the previously unbeaten Cougars. Coonradt ranks fourth on the team in total tackles (21 1/2, 4 1/2 for loss) and is tied for the lead with two interceptions. "Colin has been a really consistent performer in our defensive backfield and on special teams," Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. In addition to football, Colin is an all-conference baseball player.