Preps to watch: Oct. 28

Nate Gee

A second-year starting cornerback, Gee is a key lockdown defender in the Tigers’ secondary. The senior captain leads Cedar Falls with three interceptions. He’s also become an impact player on special teams. Gee averaged 15.8 yards per punt return during Friday’s 35-0 playoff win over Cedar Rapids Washington. “Nate has been instrumental as a return specialist in setting our team up with good field position,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. Gee also participates in basketball.

Caden Hartz

A big-play receiver, Hartz recorded touchdown receptions of 71 and 50 yards over the top of Osage’s defense during Friday’s 42-35 playoff victory. Hartz has caught 25 passes for 558 yards. “Not only does Caden make big plays in the passing game, but he also excels in blocking downfield in the run game,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “Caden is one of the best blocking wide receivers we have had in my time at Columbus.” Hartz also starts at cornerback and doubled his season interception total with a pair of picks Friday. The honor student competes in baseball and wrestling.