Preps to Watch: Oct. 26

Drew Gerdes





Cedar Falls

Junior

Football

Gerdes lead the Tigers in tackles this season with 62, including 47 solo stops. He has 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one fumble recovery. “Drew is a physical player that helps set the tone for our defense,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “Drew has done a great job of getting around the football and making plays as a junior starter. He also is a major contributor on all of the Tiger special team units.”

Lexi Gehrke

Denver

Senior

Volleyball

Despite being only 5-foot-6, the six-rotation player’s primary position is middle hitter for the Cyclones where this season she has collected 90 kills, 47 blocks and 198 digs. “Lexi has a knack for doing whatever our team may need at the moment—a huge block, a kill or a touch on defense when we needed it the most,” Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said. “She is our shortest player, who is asked to play in the land of giants as a middle hitter, and as a great athlete, she holds her own.” Gehrke was a first-team all-state soccer player for Denver last spring, additionally.

Izzy Houts

Dike-New Hartford

Junior

Cross Country

Houts qualified for the Class 2A state championships for the third consecutive year last week. A first-team all NICL performer, Houts has medaled in seven different meets this season. “The last four meets she has really elevated her racing,” DNH head coach Will Reingardt said. “Izzy brings consistency to practice and meets. You can count on her to prepare in the offseason and on the weekends to become a better runner.” Houts also participates in track.

Caleb Holthaus

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

Holthaus rushed nine times for 113 yards and a touchdown in a playoff victory over Denver Friday. “Caleb has been a driving force in the success of our ground attack the past five weeks averaging 11.5 yards per carry,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “He adds so many layers to what we are trying to do. He is a home run threat every time he touches the ball.” A first team all-state selection last fall, Holthaus also participates in soccer and track and maintains a 3.74 GPA.

Colby Cryer

Cedar Falls

Senior

Cross Country

Cryer was 11th at the state qualifier on Thursday, earning an individual qualifying finish for the first time in his career as a senior. “On a night when we didn’t compete at our best as a team, Colby stepped up and really helped propel us to a team victory,” Cedar Falls head coach Brett Egan said. “Colby runs with a lot of composure and he has been a consistent performer for our team in the last half of the season. We are excited for him to finish his career at the state meet.”

Alex Willis

Waterloo West

Senior

Football

Willis got continually better over the last half of the season culminating in his best game against Ottumwa to close the season, a 42-34 victory. Willis threw for 144 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 41 yards and a rushing score. He finished the season with 965 passing and 209 rushing yards accounting for 11 touchdowns. “He was a team captain and one of our leaders,” West head coach Lonnie Moore said. “He really, really improved throughout the season. When things weren’t going our way early in the year he never complained, never waivered he just worked hard and the last four or five games he show so much improvement, played excellent.” Willis also plays baseball for the Wahawks.