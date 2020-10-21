 Skip to main content
Preps to watch: Oct. 21
Preps to watch: Oct. 21

Kiene had 13 kills in a sweep over Clarksville last week and has been a key component for the top-ranked Wildcats. Kiene is averaging 2.2 kills/set and has a .382 kill efficiency while also leading Janesville in total blocks. “Chloe plays with a lot of energy and determination and is very consistent with us on offense. She is a big reason for the success the Wildcats have had this season,” Janesville head coach Shelly Sorensen said. Kiene also participates in softball, basketball, trapshooting, band, jazz band and is a member of the National Honor Society.

A four-year letterwinner, Brown leads the Dons with 233 kills. Brown has also recorded 27 solo and 30 block assists, while being a full-rotation player for Don Bosco. “Jenna is a great leader for our team. She brings intensity and wants to win and is a great model of hard work for our younger players,” Don Bosco head coach Jenni Schares said. Brown also participates in basketball and softball and runs track. Academically she is involved with the student council, yearbook and is a National Honor Society member.

Krieger had four interceptions and 3 tackles in helping Janesville win their first playoff game since 2015 with a 76-12 victory over Riceville. On the season, Krieger has 22 tackles and has been a strong kicker returner, additionally. “Kyler is doing an excellent job in coverage the last several games and continues to get better every day in practice and carries it over into the games on Friday nights,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. Krieger also plays basketball, baseball and runs track.

Hoffer had four catches for 98 yards and two scores and also rushed for a touchdown in Denver’s 53-7 first-round playoff win over Sumner-Fredericksburg. Hoffer has rushed for four touchdowns and has 28 catches for 473 yards and eight scores as a receiver. “Caylor is a very dynamic player for us. He can run and catch. He can do anything you ask of him, play any position you want him to play,” Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said. Hoffer also participates in basketball and baseball and runs track. He is an honor student.

