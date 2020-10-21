Preps to watch: Oct. 21

Kyler Krieger

Krieger had four interceptions and 3 tackles in helping Janesville win their first playoff game since 2015 with a 76-12 victory over Riceville. On the season, Krieger has 22 tackles and has been a strong kicker returner, additionally. “Kyler is doing an excellent job in coverage the last several games and continues to get better every day in practice and carries it over into the games on Friday nights,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. Krieger also plays basketball, baseball and runs track.

Caylor Hoffer

Hoffer had four catches for 98 yards and two scores and also rushed for a touchdown in Denver’s 53-7 first-round playoff win over Sumner-Fredericksburg. Hoffer has rushed for four touchdowns and has 28 catches for 473 yards and eight scores as a receiver. “Caylor is a very dynamic player for us. He can run and catch. He can do anything you ask of him, play any position you want him to play,” Denver head coach Rhett Barrett said. Hoffer also participates in basketball and baseball and runs track. He is an honor student.