Preps to Watch: Oct. 18

Keegan Eastman





Janesville

Senior

Football

In a 70-24 win over Dunkerton Friday, Eastman rushed nine times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and he had a 48-yard touchdown reception in addition he scored five two-point conversions. “Keegan has done an outstanding job leading this young football team this fall. He has stepped up and although things didn’t go as we planned, he never wavered one bit as far as being a leader,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. Eastman also plays basketball, runs track, plays baseball, is in the band, FCA leader, is in the National Honor Society.

Brynn Bakula

Cedar Falls

Freshman

Volleyball

Bakula has stepped into a veteran-laden team and not missed a step as the starting setter. Her 842 assists this fall ranks eighth overall in the state and second among all Class 5A setters. “Brynn has come in as a freshman and made continuous improvement until the start of the season until now,” Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson said. “She is near the top of the state in total assists, but her serving, defense and blocking is where she has made a lot of progress during the season. Brynn has a very steady demeanor and is extremely coachable, it is a lot of fun to see how her teammates have responded to her as she has taken on a position that requires a lot of leadership.” A member of the Six Pack VB club, Bakula is also a track athlete.

Colin Gordon

Grundy Center

Junior

Football

Gordon has stepped in and replaced a three-year starter at quarterback and not a single beat has been missed, and Gordon does a little bit more than play quarterback. He also starts on defense and serves as the Spartans punter and placekicker. Gordon has completed 82 of 119 passes for 1,262 yards. He averages 39.1 yards per punt and has made 32 of 39 Pats. “Colin has been instrumental to our 8-0 regular season record and Class A, District 3 championship. He has shown great consistency and improvement from one week to the next. We’re excited to watch him continue to get better this week as we host Belle Plaine in the first round of the state playoffs,” Spartans head coach Travis Zajac said.

Tionn Wise

Waterloo East

Senior

Volleyball

Wise, a starting middle hitter for the 19-13 Trojans, is second on the team with 193 kills and leads the squad with a .433 hitting efficiency. Additionally, she has 64 blocks. Wise has been a regular contributor for the Trojans since her freshmen season and a full-timer starter each of the last three. “She is an instrumental part of our offense,” East head coach Mikayla Montgomery said. “She has a calm demeanor about her, but she can light up the gym with her big swings. She is an overall great student-athlete.”

Sophia Folkerts

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Volleyball

Folkerts is a key cog for the top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Wolverines. This season, Folkerts is attacking at a .344 efficiency with her 100 kills. She also has 56 blocks. “Sophia brings a strong work ethic to practice every day,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. “She encourages her teammates and challenges everyone to improve each day. She is a team captain who leads by example through her work ethic.” Folkerts also plays tennis at DNH.

Jack Dugan

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

Dugan serves as a vital member of the Sailors offensive line. From the left guard position, the senior helped pave the way for a Columbus rushing attack which averaged 7.3 yards per carry this season. In the passing game, Dugan and the Sailors offensive line allowed just eight sacks this season. Columbus finished the season on a four-game winning streak because of their advantage in the trenches. “Jack is a kid that invested a great deal of time and effort into his training this offseason,” Columbus Catholic head coach Brad Schmit said. “His attendance in the weight room was consistent and he has improved a great deal throughout the season. He is a smart kid who plays with the physicality needed to be successful up front.”

Micah Walston

Dike-New Hartford

Junior

Football

You will not see the kind of state line Dike-New Hartford junior Micah Walston put up on Friday very often. Walston ran rushed the ball 12 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns. The running back added four receptions for 78 yards and two more touchdowns. On the season, Walston served as a swiss army knife for the (6-2) Wolverines, putting up 634 total yards and 12 touchdowns. “Micah is a hard worker who plays a lot of positions for us,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. “He is explosive with the ball in his hands. He is a great young man and a great teammate.” Walston also participates in basketball, track and baseball.