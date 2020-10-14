Preps to watch: Oct. 14

Amanda Treptow

Despite a canceled track season, Jesup coach Nick Green points out Treptow remained committed to her training routine. Her work ethic has paid dividends. Treptow won her second individual championship of 2020 last week with a time of 21:08 in New Hampton. She was the lead runner on the J-Hawks’ fourth place state cross country team in 2019 with a ninth-place individual finish in Class 2A. “She’s not intimidated by a meet or any situation and she’s gone after the leader in every race that she’s in to see how long she can stay with them or see if she can beat them,” Green said. A state track placewinner as a freshman, Treptow is also an all-state basketball point guard.