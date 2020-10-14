Preps to watch: Oct. 14

Amanda Treptow
Jesup
Junior
Cross country
Despite a canceled track season, Jesup coach Nick Green points out Treptow remained committed to her training routine. Her work ethic has paid dividends. Treptow won her second individual championship of 2020 last week with a time of 21:08 in New Hampton. She was the lead runner on the J-Hawks’ fourth place state cross country team in 2019 with a ninth-place individual finish in Class 2A. “She’s not intimidated by a meet or any situation and she’s gone after the leader in every race that she’s in to see how long she can stay with them or see if she can beat them,” Green said. A state track placewinner as a freshman, Treptow is also an all-state basketball point guard.
Austin Lien
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
Lien has become an impact player at defensive end after making the move from linebacker this fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior finished with nine tackles — including three sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss during Friday’s 35-14 win over Linn-Mar. The victory improved Cedar Falls to 4-2 entering the postseason. “He has a done a great job putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert noted. “Austin has a good motor and sets the tempo for our defense. He has been a great leader for our defensive unit.”
Mackenzie Bengen
Janesville
Senior
Volleyball
Bengen has served as a valuable six-rotation player for Class 1A’s No. 1-ranked Janesville after starting as a defensive specialist in 2019. The 5-foot-5 outside hitter is averaging 3.1 digs and 2 kills per set this season while serving at 95% accuracy. “Kenzie brings a lot of energy to the court and always has a positive attitude,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “She is a team captain and a great leader for our team.” A well-rounded honor student, Bengen also participates in jazz band, musical, choir, club volleyball and track and field.
Ethan Menteer
Columbus
Senior
Football
Menteer has been a reliable contributor on the offensive and defensive lines for a Columbus team that recently captured the Class 1A, District 4 championship. In addition to playing a role on a defense that has yielded the fewest points allowed per game (5) in 1A this season, Menteer and the Sailors’ offensive line has only given up two sacks while blocking for 7.3 rushing yards per carry. “Ethan isn’t going to show up in a ton of box scores, but when you watch the film his presence jumps out,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit noted. “He is extremely coachable and the effort he gives on a day to day basis is off the charts.”
Madelyn Norton
Dike-New Hartford
Sophomore
Volleyball
Norton operated as a hitter and setter in a 6-2 system as a freshman before taking control of the offense as the primary setter in a 5-1 system for Class 2A’s No. 3-ranked Wolverines this fall. The skilled sophomore has recently surpassed 1,000 career assists. D-NH finished last week 6-0 with three wins over ranked opponents en route to a title at Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Westside Invite. “Madelyn brings a very calming presence to the floor,” D-NH coach Diane Harms noted. “She has a good feel for the game and who she should set. She is also able to score herself from the setting position.”
Sophie Sedgwick
Waverly-Shell Rock
Junior
Volleyball
Sedgwick has progressed throughout her second season as the starting setter for Class 4A’s No. 6-ranked Go-Hawks. During a runner-up effort in last weekend’s Osage tournament she finished with 100 assists. Prior to that, Sedgwick tallied 36 assists as W-SR swept New Hampton to enter the final week of Northeast Iowa Conference play with a 5-0 league record. “Sophie works hard all year to improve her game,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin noted. “She is a student of the game and makes good choices during the match depending on what the opponent gives us.” Sedgwick is involved in a variety of school activities, including soccer.
Blake Brocka
Tripoli
Senior
Football
A fourth-year starting linebacker, Brocka sits just 17 tackles shy of Tripoli’s school record. He’s also an impact running back. Brocka helped the Panthers enter the postseason with a 5-1 mark after rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns during Friday’s 66-16 win over AGWSR. “He brings a great deal of leadership to our team and is a staple on the defensive end,” AGWSR coach Joe Urbanek noted. “His dedication to the weight room has been a key to success.” Brocka is a four-sport athlete active in wrestling, track and field and baseball.
