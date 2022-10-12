Preps to Watch: Oct. 12, 2022

Jake Peters

Cedar Falls

Junior

Football

The mammoth 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive tackle paved the way for the Tigers to rush for 242 yards and three scores in a victory over Dubuque Hempstead Friday. “He brings a physical presence to our offensive line from his left tackle position,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “Jake has been our most consistent offensive lineman through seven games and has worked his way into playing some defensive tackle.” Peters also earned varsity letters in football, basketball and track.

Amelia Klenk

Hudson

Sophomore

Volleyball

Klenk helped the Pirates win their own tournament Saturday where Hudson went 5-0 and beat Aplington-Parkersburg in the finals. On the season, Klenk leads the Pirates with 349 digs. “Amelia has great anticipation and can quickly move the ball. Her quality performance on the court in the Libero position has led teams to hit away from her giving us a better opportunity to set up defense and get increased offensive production,” Hudson head coach Amy Kaus said. “Klenk is also involved in student council, basketball, soccer and softball.

Major Westhoff

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

Westhoff rarely leaves the field for the Sailors in his dual role as starting tight end and outside linebacker. Offensively, his blocking skill has helped Columbus’ rushing attack average better than seven yards per carry. “Major is not going to show up in a ton of box scores, but he goes out and executes what he is asked to do,” Sailor head coach Brad Schmit said. “He is a consummate team player that is solely focused on our team success.” Westhoff is involved in a number of extra-curricular activities including baseball and basketball, while also spending time volunteering. He holds a 4.0+ GPA, and is a member of the national honor society.

Natalie See

Waterloo East

Senior

Volleyball

See’s dominant play along the net helped the Trojans win the Iowa Alliance North Conference title. See, a 3-year varsity regular, has 161 kills, 58 blocks and 130 digs for the 15-12 East squad. “She is one of our captains and is just a dominant force getting us big kills and blocks,” East coach Mikayla Montgomery said. “She is a very good leader and has a very calm demeanor which is always a plus.” See also participates on the Trojans track and field team.

Ellie Knock

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Volleyball

A key leader on the top-ranked Wolverines squad, Knock helped DNH win the prestigious Westside Invitational in Cedar Rapids over the weekend where the Wolverines beat No. 3 (3A) Mount Vernon in the finals. Knock has 145 kills, hitting at a .332 efficiency this season along with 62 blocks. “Ellie is a strong presence for us in the middle,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. “She makes herself available to hit in transition along with putting up a solid block. She is a leader by example and a strong competitor.” Knock also participates in basketball and tennis.

Avery Hogan

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Swimming

The defending state dive champion currently is ranked fifth in the state and has won all but one of her competitions this fall. Committed to dive at Northern Iowa where she will compete with her older sister, Taylor, Hogan’s top 11-dive score of the season is 462.2. “Avery is in a different place than where she was earlier this season,” Waterloo United dive coach Amy Kimball said. “She has increased the level of difficulty in a lot of her dives that will make her very competitive at state again. Avery is always willing to learn how to and be better.” Hogan is also a standout on the tennis courts and softball field for the Sailors.

Kyle Elliott

Waterloo West

Senior

Football

A team captain for the Wahawks, Elliott plays wide receiver and safety. He ranks second on the team with 26 tackles, has eight catches for 80 yards and a touchdown and has returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. “He is a true leader for us on and off the field. A true team player, a guy who brings energy to the field every day,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “He comes to practice every day working to get better.” An honor roll student, Elliott also runs track at West.