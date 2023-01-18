Preps to Watch: Meet Semelroth, Homolar, Ortner, Camilo, Ugrin and Roberts

Oakley Semelroth

Tripoli

Senior

Boys’ basketball

The 6-foot-2 center is closing in on 1,000 career points with the Panthers. He is less than 50 points from breaking that barrier. So far this season, Semelroth is averaging 24.2 points and 19 rebounds a game. “He is a player that leads by example and is a true constant on our team,” Tripoli head coach Joe Urbanek said. “Any team that prepares for us knows they will have to find a way to slow down Oak.” Semelroth also participates in football, track, choir and is in the band.

Tayvon Homolar

Waterloo West

Junior

Bowling

Homolar had a spectacular week on the lanes last week as in a meet with Cedar Rapids Kennedy he opened a game with 11 straight strikes and finished with a 299 as part of an incredible 565 two-game series. He followed that up with a 502 series against CR Washington with a high game of 279 as he averaged 266.8 on the week. Homolar currently leads all Class 3A bowlers with a 236.9 average. ““Tayvon is a special bowler with a very bright future,” West head coach Brandon Steen said. “Not only is he leading the state in multiple categories as a bowler, but he’s a captain and leader on our team as well. Tayvon has tremendous power and ability to score with anyone.” Homolar is also a standout baseball player for the Wahawks.

Mack Ortner

Don Bosco

Senior

Wrestling

A four-sport standout for the Dons, Ortner picked up his 100th career win Saturday during his victory at the Hudson Invitational. A two-time state qualifier and one-time medalist, Ortner is currently ranked third at 285 in Class 1A. “He has really made some big strides since his freshman season,” Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner said. “Some of that can be attributed to having Jared Thiry as his workout partner.” Committed to play baseball at Iowa Western Community College, Ortner has been a standout on the football field and a state medalist in the shot put last spring.

Samantha Camilo

Waterloo West

Senior

Bowling

Camilo had a strong week while helping keep the Wahawks’ season record perfect at 7-0. She had a 455 series with a high game of 266 against Kennedy, and followed that with a 444 series with games of 219 and 225 against Washington. She averaged 224.8 last week for West. ““Samie is the spark-plug of our girls Varsity team,” West coach Brandon Steen said. “She is a returning starter, letter winner, and has positioned herself as one of the top bowlers in Class 3A. I am very proud of her work and progress over the past few years, and looking forward to watching her continued success.”

Culin Ugrin

Hudson

Junior

Boys’ basketball

In back-to-back wins last week for the Pirates, Ugrin averaged 20 points a game while making 9 of 13 3-point attempts. Ugrin currently ranks second on the team in assists (35) and third in scoring (114 points). “Cub is so important to us. We are at our best when he’s at his best,” Hudson head coach Sean Leonard said. “When he gets in one of his zones, he’s as good as anyone. He’s quite an X-Factor for us.” Ugrin also participates in NHS, golf and baseball for the Pirates.

Elizabeth Roberts

Waterloo West

Freshman

Girls’ wrestling

Roberts finished fourth at 125 division at the 25-team Oelwein Invitational Saturday. Roberts is now 24-10 on the season and has top finishes at Tipton (second), Vinton (fifth), second (Dubuque Senior) and fourth (Cascade) this winter. “She is driven and working hard in the room. She is the workhorse right now for us.” West coach Joe Kadlec said. Roberts also participates in volleyball at West.