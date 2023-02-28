Anna Frahm

A 4-year varsity bowler with a 3.9 GPA. Frahm was a key component for three Tiger state tournament teams and she finished fourth as a sophomore as an individual at the state tournament, “She started a little slow this year, but starting week five she has been on a roll which started with a 466 two game series and a high game of 259,” Cedar Falls head coach Scott Holman said. “Anna has averaged 211 over the last seven weeks which is 43 pins higher than her 1st four weeks.”

Cade Courbat

Courbat has been playing some of his best basketball down the stretch of the season. Recently, he had a 23 point game against Dubuque Hempstead. The 6-foot-8 Courbat was instrumental in helping Cedar Falls reach the 4A substate semifinals Tuesday. “Cade is one of the most gifted athletes we’ve had in our basketball program,” Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said. “He is developing into a player that can score at all three levels, rebound, defend multiple positions, block shots and affect the game in multiple ways.”