Maddy Solomon
Waterloo West
Senior
Track and field
Solomon is putting the exclamation point on one of the top careers in the history of her track program. The four-year Drake qualifier is part of three school record relays and has been a state placewinner. She qualified for state in the open 100, while leading off West’s 4x100 and 4x200 state qualifying relays. “We like to say we have the best leadoff runner in the state for our sprint relays because she always gives us such strong performances out of the blocks,” West coach Joe Malsam noted. Solomon also excels in gymnastics. After competing for the Wahawks at this weekend’s state meet, she will participate in a national gymnastics competition. Solomon plans to continue her gymnastics career at the University of Iowa.
Jacob Murray
Hudson
Senior
Track and field
After learning the ropes as a state alternate last season, Murray has become a large part of the Pirates’ 2019 team success. He helped Hudson qualify for state last week in the distance medley, 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley. Three of those four qualifying times are among the top eight in Class 1A. “Due to hard work and confidence, Jacob is now a four-event state qualifier,” Hudson coach Blaire Puls noted. “He has stepped into roles that needed to be filled and surpassed every goal him and his coaches have set.” Murray quarterbacked Hudson to a state football title and also competes in basketball and baseball. The National Honor Society member plans to compete in football and baseball at Wartburg College.
Emerson Green
Cedar Falls
Junior
Track and field
Green stepped up and soared to a school record of 18-feet, 6 3/4-inches while capturing the long jump title at last week’s state qualifying meet. The Cedar Falls junior’s jump is second only to Drake Relays champion Darby Thomas of Council Bluffs Lincoln as the longest in the state this season. “She’s been working hard all year,” Cedar Falls coach Chris Wood said. “She’s a big time jumper. … She’s been in high pressure situations before.” Green is a key member of Cedar Falls’ state qualifying relays, running 100 and 200 meter legs. The University of Northern Iowa basketball commit also served as a setter on the Tigers’ state finalist volleyball team.
Daniel Buchanan/Joseph Haag
Columbus
Jr./So.
Tennis
Buchanan and Haag have excelled in their first full season as doubles partners. They improved to 16-2-1 last week and qualified for the state meet with a district championship in Waverly. The duo has also helped Columbus reach the substate round of the Class 1A team tournament. “Daniel and Joseph have worked really well together as a team,” Columbus coach James Larsen said. “They have outstanding communication between the two of them, as to what each other is going to be doing on the court so they can work together to complete points as quickly as possible.” Buchanan and Haag also compete in basketball.
Sam Kepford
Waverly-Shell Rock
Senior
Track and field
Kepford will be competing in four events at this week’s Class 3A state track and field meet after qualifying in the 800, 1,600, distance medley and 4x800. Kepford had qualified the previous two seasons in the 800 and 1,600. He won the open 800 and was part of a winning 4x800 relay at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet. “He has a good combination of natural speed, and then in the offseason all the extra mileage he’s put in has built him up to be an outstanding middle distance runner,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Kevin Kueker said. Kepford plans to compete in cross country and track and field at Adams State University.
