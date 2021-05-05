Preps to Watch: May 5

Michael Goodenbour

Coach Dirk Homewood notes that Goodenbour has been a fantastic leader from cross country to track. The Tigers’ senior placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run at the Drake Relays with the fifth fastest time in school history. He also finished 14th in the 3,200 at Drake. Most recently, Goodenbour won an open 800 and was part of a championship 4x800 during a large meet at Saturday at Kingston Stadium. “He’s a great example of a guy that has committed to the running process,” Homewood said. “He was a great leader in the cross country program, put in a lot of work over the summer, had a fantastic season and he transitioned well in terms of adjusting to more speed training.” Goodenbour plans to study secondary education and continue his track and cross country career at Wartburg College.