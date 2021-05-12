Preps to watch: May 11

Anna McNally

McNally is a third-year starter and one of Waterloo’s key captains. The forward entered this week with a team-high eight goals and two assists. In addition to her consistent encouragement, McNally leads by example as one of the first players at practice and never missing any team activities. “She teaches everyone around her what it means to be a part of a team and how important every player is to the team,” Waterloo coach Chris Worthley said. “Our program is very fortunate to have Anna and will be stronger going forward due to the influence she has had on the younger members of the program.” McNally is the student body present at West and ranked second in her class academically. She plans to attend the University of Iowa.