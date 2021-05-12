Preps to watch: May 11

Anna McNally
Waterloo
Senior
Soccer
McNally is a third-year starter and one of Waterloo’s key captains. The forward entered this week with a team-high eight goals and two assists. In addition to her consistent encouragement, McNally leads by example as one of the first players at practice and never missing any team activities. “She teaches everyone around her what it means to be a part of a team and how important every player is to the team,” Waterloo coach Chris Worthley said. “Our program is very fortunate to have Anna and will be stronger going forward due to the influence she has had on the younger members of the program.” McNally is the student body present at West and ranked second in her class academically. She plans to attend the University of Iowa.
Mira Keeran
Cedar Falls
Junior
Tennis
Keeran kept her perfect 2021 record intact last weekend with a No. 1 singles championship at the Valley Invite that included wins over some of the state’s top tennis players. The Tigers’ co-captain has yet to drop a set in singles or doubles this season. She placed third in the 2019 state doubles tournament and was part of Cedar Falls’ first state qualifying girls’ tennis team that season. “Mira is a fierce competitor and a coach’s dream player,” Cedar Falls coach Tara Sagers said. “She has a great attitude and puts her teammates first. She is definitely a force to be reckoned with.”
Jon Dobson
Columbus
Senior
Tennis
Dobson has entered this week with a 7-3 singles record and 11-3 doubles mark in the top positions on his team. “Jon brings passion for the game and passion to be better, to the team,” Columbus coach James Larsen noted. “He is pushing others around him to work hard and be better, as well. He also brings a great sense of humor which helps to keep the atmosphere relaxed.” Dobson also completed in basketball. He plans to attend college at the University of Alabama.
Nathan Moore
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Track
Moore helped lead Dike-New Hartford to a championship at last week’s NICL East meet. The senior ran key legs on the first place sprint medley and 4x400-meter relays. Moore also finished third in the long jump and third in the open 400. “Nathan is our senior leader on the team that leads by example with his hard work and positive attitude,” D-NH coach Will Reingardt noted. “Every day he is wanting to improve in each event and enjoys competing. He has done an amazing job at guiding all of his teammates throughout this season along with his events.” Moore also competes in baseball, basketball and football.
Carmen Ortiz
Columbus
Senior
Soccer
Ortiz has transitioned from a role marking opposing teams’ star players on the back line to helping facilitate in the midfield while also providing a strong defensive presence for 1A’s No. 2-ranked Sailors. “Carmen is a player that is always thinking of the positive,” Columbus coach Julie Girsch noted. “She encourages her teammates to grow and has the ability to uplift the team’s spirits. Her determination and drive are outstanding. She is aggressive in the air and shuts down opponents’ best players. Her ability to read the play and advance our offense has helped our team be successful. We are blessed to have her on our team.”