Preps to watch: Kollasch a threat to score at all times

Devon Kollasch
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Football
A two-year starter at wide receiver and defensive back, Kollasch had five catches for 69 yards in a 42-18 win over South Hardin Friday to help improve the Wolverines to 4-0. For the season, Devon has 13 receptions for 191 yds and 1 TD. He also has rushed 13 times for 86 yards and is averaging 20 yards per return as our kick returner and also returns punts. “Devon has big-play potential every time he touches the football. He is also one of our senior leaders who has helped set the tone for our team this year,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. Devon is a 4-sport athlete also participating in basketball, track and baseball.
Ryley Barnett
Cedar Falls
Senior
Football
Barnett is tied for the team lead in tackles for the seventh- ranked Tigers. Friday, he had seven tackles and blocked a punt for a safety in Cedar Falls’ 28-14 win over Ankeny Centennial. Barnett also is part of a rotation at running back for the Tigers. He has rushed for a touchdown and has a 27-yard touchdown reception. “Ryley brings a physicality to our defense and special teams,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. A returning first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference pick, Barnett also is a member of the Tiger wrestling program.
Kjuan Owens
Waterloo East
Senior
Football
Owens rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a Homecoming victory over Des Moines North. Owens now has 549 rushing yards and five scores on the season and is an instrumental part of the Trojans’ defense at defensive end. “Kjuan is a very talented young man. He brings energy to our team on the field and has a high-football IQ. And, he is just a really nice kid off the field, too,” East coach Regis Baskerville said.
Andrew CongdonWaterloo West
Senior
Cross Country
After putting in a lot of miles over the off season, Congdon is starting to see that hard work pay off three meets into the Wahawks’ fall season. He finished 14th overall in his first two races before a sixth-place finish last week at the Rich Engel Classic in Cedar Falls. Earlier this season, Congdon posted a career-best time of 16:37 in Ames. “He is an incredible kid who has worked extremely hard over the past four years,” West coach Lincoln Vroba said. “It is no surprise to what he is doing. He is running really well and we are enthusiastic about what he has done in these first three meets.” Congdon has also participated in track, soccer, student senate and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Lexie Fager
Dike-New Hartford
Senior
Volleyball
Fager is in her fourth season as the Libero for the top-ranked and defending Class 2A state champion Wolverines. Her play last week helped DNH go 5-0 in their own Invitational. Fager has recorded 170 digs and she has a 96.3 service rate. “She is a consistent presence for us in our backrow,” Wolverine head coach Diane Harms said. “She brings strong communication skills to our defense and has grown over the years into a very solid and consistent defensive performer.” Fager is also involved in soccer, band and vocal music.
Josh Heine
Columbus Catholic
Senior
Football
Heine has been a key piece of the Sailor football program over the past two seasons on both sides of the football. Heine is second on the team in rushing with 222 yards, and has recorded 10 ½ tackles on defense. “Josh is a tough runner who shoulders a great deal of the workload offensively and sets the edge for us defensively,” Sailor head coach Brad Schmit said. “There have been a great deal of plays this season that don’t end up in the box score that we call ‘winning plays’, Josh sets the edge for us defensively which isn’t something guys are lining up to do.” Heine is a member of the National Honor Society and holds a 4.0 GPA.
Owen Sawyer
Cedar Falls
Junior
Golf
Sawyer has been one of the top golfers in the state the past two seasons and currently leads all 4A golfers with a combined adjusted average of 35.27. Earlier this season, Sawyer fired a career-low 64 at the MVC Supermeet and he has been medalist at three meets this fall. “He’s like another adult on the course. He thinks like a guy who has been through tournament play,” Cedar Falls head coach Jeremiah Longnecker said. “He is very calm and doesn’t get upset about bogeys. He doesn’t get overly excited about birdies. That is just the way he plays.” Sawyer carries a 4.0 GPA.
Elle GreinerIndependence
Senior
Volleyball
Greiner reached a career milestone last week, by recording her 2,000 career assist in the Mustangs’ 3-0 win over Decorah. Greiner helped the 13th-ranked Mustangs go 5-1 for the week and improving to 11-5 overall. A 3-year starter, Greiner earned first team all-WaMac and all-District honors as a Junior. Greiner has 347 assists so far this fall. “Elle does a great job of running our offense and is a great leader for us on and off the court,” Independence head coach Joe Schmitz said. Greiner has also participated in tennis and softball at Independence and is a member of the National Honor Society.