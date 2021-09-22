Preps to watch: Kollasch a threat to score at all times

Kjuan Owens

Owens rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns Friday in a Homecoming victory over Des Moines North. Owens now has 549 rushing yards and five scores on the season and is an instrumental part of the Trojans’ defense at defensive end. “Kjuan is a very talented young man. He brings energy to our team on the field and has a high-football IQ. And, he is just a really nice kid off the field, too,” East coach Regis Baskerville said.

After putting in a lot of miles over the off season, Congdon is starting to see that hard work pay off three meets into the Wahawks’ fall season. He finished 14th overall in his first two races before a sixth-place finish last week at the Rich Engel Classic in Cedar Falls. Earlier this season, Congdon posted a career-best time of 16:37 in Ames. “He is an incredible kid who has worked extremely hard over the past four years,” West coach Lincoln Vroba said. “It is no surprise to what he is doing. He is running really well and we are enthusiastic about what he has done in these first three meets.” Congdon has also participated in track, soccer, student senate and is a member of the National Honor Society.