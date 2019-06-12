Dom Roberson
Oelwein
Senior
Baseball
Roberson has hit leadoff and played shortstop throughout his four year varsity career. He’s opened this season by collecting 16 hits and 21 runs during Oelwein’s first 13 games with a .510 on base percentage and 17 steals. “Dom is a naturally gifted athlete,” Oelwein coach Jason Gearhart noted. “He excels on the baseball diamond utilizing his quickness, agility and arm strength as a shortstop. Offensively, Dom has the rare combination of power and ability to bunt for a base hit. On the bases, Dom has great anticipation and instincts. … It is great having an athlete like Dom at the top of the order and playing in the middle of the diamond.” Roberson plans to play basketball at Iowa Central Community College and is also active in football.
Allie Jo Zieser
Independence
Junior
Softball
Zieser came up with a big three-RBI double during a 3-2 Saturday win over Dubuque Hempstead that allowed Independence to cap a perfect weekend tournament in Jesup with four victories. Zieser leads the 14-7 Mustangs with a .435 batting average, 14 RBIs and five steals in addition 15 runs scored. “She’s a selfless teammate and she’ll do whatever is needed to help her teammates be successful,” Independence coach Heather Hupke said of Zieser, who has also served as a reliable first baseman. “She puts the time in, does what she needs to do and is an all-around great kid. … She’s gotten better each year she has been with us.” Zieser also competes in volleyball and track and field.
Parker Kiewiet
Dike-New Hartford
Junior
Baseball
Kiewiet has caused havoc on the bases for Dike-New Hartford’s opponents this season. The leadoff hitter and center fielder leads Class 2A’s No. 2 ranked Wolverines (16-0) with 19 runs scored and 17 stolen bases while tallying 22 hits for a .344 batting average with just one strikeout. “Parker causes a lot of issues for opposing teams with his speed,” D-NH coach Sean Leonard noted. “There’s nothing routine about a groundball that he hits. He’s such a headache for other teams at the top of the order. … He’s able to chase down everything in center field and has a strong, accurate arm.” Kiewiet also excels in track and field, basketball and football.
Steph Prather
Hudson
Senior
Softball
Prather has found success at the start of her senior softball season. The Hudson first baseman has committed no errors on 85 chances for a perfect fielding percentage. She is also hitting .314 with eight RBIs and two doubles for a Pirates team that won four of its first six conference games. “Steph has really stepped up for us this season and has demonstrated great leadership both on and off the diamond,” coach Jeff Curley noted. “She is one of the hardest workers on our team.” Prather is also active in basketball, track, band, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. She plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in exercise science.
