Steven Nicolay
Oelwein
Senior
Baseball
Nicolay has continued to be a dominant force on the mound his senior season. The Oelwein pitcher sports a 6-1 record with a 1.21 ERA and 58 strikeouts versus eight walks. He’s batting .348 with 17 RBIs and only four strikeouts in 75 plate appearances. The Huskies’ leader has excelled throughout his career, pitching a perfect game as a freshman, and defeating No. 1 Cascade in last year’s district final. “He is an incredibly hard worker who always strives for perfection on the mound,” Oelwein coach Jason Gearhart noted. “His work ethic and integrity will continue long after he finishes playing baseball.” Also an all-district football defensive end, Nicolay plans to continue his baseball career at Kirkwood Community College.
Ashley Grapp
Don Bosco
Senior
Softball
Grapp’s quickness has become an asset for the Dons after making the move from the infield to center field this season. At the plate, she has a team-high six home runs and 27 RBIs, while batting .414 with 15 steals and 22 runs scored. She’s part of a Don Bosco team that entered the week with seven consecutive wins. “In the outfield she can cover a lot of ground and run down a lot of balls for us,” Don Bosco coach Jane Becker said. “She has power and she has a good bat. She can bunt the ball for us, and with her speed almost run out anything. She’s just a great kid to have on the team, a very coachable young lady.” Grapp also excels in track and plans to play volleyball at Hawkeye Community College.
Tristan Wright
Columbus
Senior
Baseball
Columbus coach Mark Gallagher believes his center fielder is as good at his position as anyone in the state. “He has the ability to track down balls in the gaps better than anyone we have seen,” Gallagher said. “He also wreaks havoc on the base paths with his speed. This year he has really started to hit the baseball with some authority and has really kick-started our offense from the leadoff spot.” Over the past nine games, Wright is hitting 13 of 28 with nine runs, seven RBIs and 10 steals. He is batting .377 with a .500 on base percentage this season. Wright also participates in football and plans to run track at Hawkeye Community College.
Zoe Miller
Jesup
Junior
Softball
Miller has been a reliable center fielder and pitcher, with a strong arm and just one error over the past three seasons. The junior leads Class 2A’s No. 4 Jesup with 35 hits, 40 runs scored, 28 steals and a .473 batting average. She recorded her 100th career stolen base last week. “Zoe has very quick acceleration. She covers a lot of ground in the outfield,” Jesup coach Rod Elson said of his returning all-stater. “She’s learned to manage the plate a lot better. One of the things that we’ve worked on hard over the offseason was hitting to the all fields. She’s improved a lot in that particular area.” Miller is also active in volleyball, track and cheerleading.
