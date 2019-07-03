Dawson Charley
Janesville
Senior
Baseball
Charley has been a key leader for a Janesville team that entered the week with wins in seven of its last eight games. The pitcher holds a 2.36 ERA and at the plate he has a .441 on-base percentage with 12 steals. “Athletically he’s gifted, but mentally is where he’s got it figured out,” Janesville coach Derick Ludwig said. “You wouldn’t know if Dawson just made an error or just made the game-winning out just based on his reaction. He makes sure he’s always doing the right thing and he’s one of the guys that’s helping coach the other players on the team.” Charley plans to attend Loras College and play football.
Kylee Sallee
Hudson
Sophomore
Softball
Sallee has put together an impressive season for a Hudson team that has already surpassed last year’s win total. The sophomore leads the Pirates with 37 hits, 28 runs, 33 stolen bases and is batting .420. “Kylee has worked hard to improve her offensive skills and utilizes her speed to create opportunities on the bases,” Hudson coach Jeff Curley noted. “Good things happen when she gets on base. One of her best attributes is her willingness to do whatever we ask her to do offensively or defensively. She is a great team player.” Sallee also competes in volleyball, basketball and track. The 4.0 GPA student is active in FCA, student council and National Honor Society.
Carter Gallagher
Columbus
Freshman
Baseball
Gallagher has been on a tear at the plate for a Columbus team that had won four of its last five games entering Tuesday. The Sailors’ shortstop has hits in 8 of 15 at-bats over that stretch with seven runs scored and seven RBIs. Gallagher leads Columbus this season with 39 hits, 24 runs and a .419 batting average. In the field, he has shown great hands and covered a lot of ground at shortstop. “Carter has grown quite confident over the past year both at the plate and in the field,” Columbus assistant Trey Bronner noted. “His baseball instincts are top notch and when you mix that in with his high athletic abilities, he can really jump start your team.” Gallagher also competes in football and basketball.
Tjaden Petersen
Cedar Falls
Junior
Softball
Petersen has provided power at the plate and a reliable glove in her third year starting at second base. She’s helped lead a Cedar Falls team that picked up a win over Waverly-Shell Rock last week before sweeping metro rival Waterloo West. Petersen leads the Tigers with five home runs and 26 RBIs. “Defensively she has just been outstanding,” CF coach Steve Chidester said. “She doesn’t just make the routine plays, she goes back on those bloop fly balls really well. She’s really worked on her backhand and gotten better at that, as well. I think she’s becoming more and more of a leader within the team.” Petersen also competes in basketball.
