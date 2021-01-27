Preps to watch: Jan. 27

Bailey Reding

Reding is a versatile forward with the ability to finish in the paint and also knock down shots on the perimeter. The second-year starter leads Class 2A’s No. 7 Grundy Center (11-2, 6-0) with an average of 14.5 points. She scored 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting last week during a 53-50 win over No. 14 Jesup. “She came on last year towards the end of the season,” Coach Matt Lindeman said. “That’s where we started to see what value she brings. She’s able to handle the ball being a 4 or a 5 better than most and she’s a big part of our press break. She’s not afraid to take the shot when the game is on the line.” Reding also competes in track and field.