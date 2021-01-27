Preps to watch: Jan. 27

Bailey Reding
Grundy Center
Junior
Basketball
Reding is a versatile forward with the ability to finish in the paint and also knock down shots on the perimeter. The second-year starter leads Class 2A’s No. 7 Grundy Center (11-2, 6-0) with an average of 14.5 points. She scored 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting last week during a 53-50 win over No. 14 Jesup. “She came on last year towards the end of the season,” Coach Matt Lindeman said. “That’s where we started to see what value she brings. She’s able to handle the ball being a 4 or a 5 better than most and she’s a big part of our press break. She’s not afraid to take the shot when the game is on the line.” Reding also competes in track and field.
Mitch Fordyce
Waterloo West
Senior
Basketball
Fordyce has been a crucial facilitator for the Wahawks this season. Among his standout games was a 15-point, six-rebound, three-assist performance during a 76-54 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Fordyce leads West with 32 assists, double the total of any of his teammates. He’s a third year varsity contributor and team captain. “Mitch has a relentless work ethic, along with great athleticism,” West coach Cliff Berinobis noted. “He is a team player first and has a great IQ for the game.” In addition basketball, Fordyce competes in golf and baseball. He maintains a 3.9 GPA.
Gavin Reed
Columbus
Sophomore
Wrestling
Building off a freshman season in which he qualified for the district tournament, Reed has some extra motivation to reach state this winter. The Columbus 113-pounder captured his second tournament title last weekend at the North Tama Invitational. He owns a 33-6 record with 17 pins. “Gavin has a unique wrestling style,” Columbus coach Denny Boleyn noted. “He is very difficult to wrestle against. He is very patient and chooses his spots to score very wisely. He doesn’t let himself get in a bad position very often.” Reed also participates in football and soccer and carries a 3.6 GPA.
Myah Brinker
Cedar Falls
Junior
Bowling
The Tigers’ second-year varsity starter is excelling with a 203 single-game average and a high of 256. Brinker’s top series is a 479. Her average and series are both program records. Last season, Brinker helped the Cedar Falls girls qualify for state for the first time since bowling became a sanctioned sport in 2009. The Tigers placed sixth. “Myah has consistently improved her game each year and is one of the leaders on our bowling team,” Cedar Falls coach Scott Holman noted. “She also excels in the classroom carrying a 4.0 GPA.”
Blake Johnson
Hudson
Senior
Wrestling
Hudson’s 220-pounder has bounced back from an injury that cost him the majority of his junior season with an impressive senior campaign. He helped the Pirates capture a team title at North Tama on Saturday with his second individual tournament title of the season. Johnson holds a 26-3 record. “I really enjoy his personality and his willingness to push his abilities to the limit,” Hudson coach Wayne Haskovec noted. “It’s really great to see a young man prove that you don’t have to be on the mat for your entire childhood to be successful at wrestling.” Johnson also competes in football, baseball and track. He’s active in choir and plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for construction design and coaching.
Dominick Jones
Waterloo Christian
Senior
Basketball
When his perimeter shot wasn’t falling early this season, Jones adapted. The senior has been a key contributor for a Waterloo Christian team that entered the week with wins in six of its last seven games. Jones leads the Regents with an average of 14.9 points per game, while adding 4.7 rebounds a night. “Over the last several games he’s being increasingly picky about his shot selection,” Coach Matt Reisetter said. “We’ve seen his shooting percentage go up. ... We’ve always encouraged him to drive the ball and get to the hoop. He’s done that with increasing effectiveness and confidence.” Jones plans to attend the University of Dubuque and become a pilot.