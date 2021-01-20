Preps to watch: Jan. 20

Malorie Cary
Waterloo East
Junior
Girls’ bowling
Cary already has rolled a 254 game and a 457 2-game series this year while leading the Trojans with a 225 average. A three-year varsity regular, Cary finished sixth in the state last year while helping East win the Class 2A state championship. “She’s consistently improving her game and is a leader on our team,” East coach Mike Weber said. Cary also excels in the classroom carrying a 3.9 grade point average.
Carter Janssen
Cedar Falls
Senior
Boys’ basketball
The 6-foot-6 forward has been a key part to the Tigers’ 7-0 start and No. 1 ranking in Class 4A. Janssen, committed to Upper Iowa, is averaging 11 points, five assists and five rebounds a game while hitting 59 percent of his shots, including 50 percent from 3-point range. “Carter is an extremely versatile and talented player. He can score at all levels, rebounds his position, leads the break and is an outstanding finisher,” Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said.
Carter Gallagher
Waterloo Columbus
Junior
Boys’ basketball
Gallagher is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Sailors this season. He scored a season high 24 last week against Union in a game he also had nine steals. “He is our only returning starter so he gets a lot of attention and teams are trying to take him out of the game,” Columbus coach Dru Robinson said. Gallagher is also a standout on the football field and baseball diamond as well as excelling in the classroom where he carries a 3.75 GPA.
Brooklynn Smith
Waterloo West
Junior
Girls’ basketball
After battling an ankle injury early in the season, the 6-foot-3 center had her best week of the season in wins over Cedar Rapids Prairie and Fort Dodge. She had 15 points and six boards against Prairie, and 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks against the Dodgers. “She continues to improve all the time and has tremendous upside,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. Smith has also participated in volleyball and track for the Wahawks.
Nick Peterson
Waterloo East
Senior
Boys’ bowling
Peterson is in his fourth-year bowling for the Trojans and his second full-year on the varsity. In a meet against Dubuque Hempstead, Peterson tied a school mark with a 489 series with a high game of 253 in that series and has a 215 average this season. Much of Peterson’s success has come since switching to a two-handed bowling form. “Nick jumped at the chance and has worked hard over the last four years to continually get better,” East coach Travis Hoing said. Peterson is also active in band and JROTC.
Jessica Carolan
Hudson
Senior
Girls’ basketball
Carolan leads the NICL East in scoring with a 15.3 points per game average and is second in rebound (10.3). She also averages 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game. “Jessica has a had a very consistent effort for us each night out this season and has demonstrated great leadership that goes beyond what even the impressive statistics show,” Hudson head coach Jeff Curley said. Carolan also participates in volleyball, soccer, NHS and FFA.
Carson Hartz
Waterloo Columbus
Sophomore
Wrestling
Hartz had an outstanding week capping it off by winning the 170-pound title at the Hudson Invitational as he improved to 26-5 on the season with 16 falls. “Carson is a strong athletic kid with a clear vision of what he wants. He believes he can wrestle with the very best when he finds his zone, and has proven that this year knocking off ranked opponents along the way,” Columbus head coach Denny Boleyn said. Hartz also participates in football and baseball and has a 3.74 GPA.
Tate Entriken
Hudson
Junior
Wrestling
Fifth in the state last season at 152, Entriken is ranked second this year at 160 and Saturday beat top-ranked Cael Frost to win the Hudson invitational. “Tate is a very focused individual,” Hudson head coach Wayne Haskovec said. “Last season’s fifth-place finish was a catalyst for this season. You really began to see his confidence kick in as he pushed through to the medal stand at last year’s state meet.” Entriken also plays football for the Pirates and is a member of FFA and a member of the National Honor Society.