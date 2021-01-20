Preps to watch: Jan. 20

Hartz had an outstanding week capping it off by winning the 170-pound title at the Hudson Invitational as he improved to 26-5 on the season with 16 falls. “Carson is a strong athletic kid with a clear vision of what he wants. He believes he can wrestle with the very best when he finds his zone, and has proven that this year knocking off ranked opponents along the way,” Columbus head coach Denny Boleyn said. Hartz also participates in football and baseball and has a 3.74 GPA.