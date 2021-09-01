Preps to Watch: Jaden Appleby, Nohea Mahi, Jeremiah Feahn, Ethan Schoville, McCrae Hagarty, Faith Freshwater

Jaden Appleby
Janesville
Football
Senior
Appleby recorded three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 68-30 win over Meskwaki Friday. Appleby also returned a kickoff of 56 yards for a score and he caught a 2-point conversion. “Jaden played an outstanding football game Friday night,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “It was unreal to watch him read the QB and make plays on the ball. Jaden is very elusive in the open field.” Appleby is an honor student and also plays basketball and baseball.
Nohea Mahi
Cedar Falls
Volleyball
Junior
Mahi recorded 111 assists and seven ace serves as the fifth-ranked Tigers opened the season with wins in four of five matches, including two victories over ranked opponents. A part-time starter with her middle sister, Halia, last season, the Tigers are counting on a big season from Nohea. “She’s worked pretty hard on her game and took big steps forward in parts of her games that weren’t strengths,” Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson said. “She is running the middle better, serving better and defending way better than she did last season.” Mahi also plays tennis for the Tigers.
Jeremiah Feahn
Waterloo West
Football
Senior
Feahn was all over the field Friday in West’s win over East. Offensively, Feahn caught five passes for 89 yards and two scores and had an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Defensively, the returning all-metro defender had five tackles and a fumble recovery. “He is definitely our No. 1 player this year and a lot of people know it,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “The thing about Jeremiah is he has a great attitude and gives great efforts. His performance on game night is the way he practices. We have to slow him down in practice some times because he goes hard all the time.”
Ethan Schoville
Denver
Football
Junior
Schoville had a huge night Friday in Denver’s 42-0 win over Wapsie Valley. The junior rushed for 177 yards on 17 carries and scored twice. Schoville is just starting to hit his stride after missing all summer workouts because of a stress fracture he suffered running track, according to Cyclone coach Rhett Barrett. “He has grown up and matured,” Barrett said. “He works extremely hard. He is a physical runner, intense. He brings that energy to practice and games.” Schoville, in addition to running track, also plays basketball.
McCrae Hagarty
Waverly-Shell Rock
Football
Junior
The state champion wrestler is also a standout on the gridiron for the Go-Hawks. Called up midway through his freshman year to varsity, Hagarty has been a huge asset on both offense and defense. In Saturday’s delayed 45-6 win over Waukon, he rushed the ball nine times for 143 yards and two scores, including a long of 56. He also recorded 2 ½ tackles for loss from his defensive end position. “He has continued to mature and develop,” WSR head coach Mark Hubbard said. “He is a really good football player with a super high motor. A great teammate, too.” Hagarty, last year’s 182-pound Class 3A state champion, also competes in rugby.
Faith Freshwater
Columbus Catholic
Senior
Volleyball
The 5-foot-11 Freshwater has been a varsity regular rotation player for the Sailors since arriving on campus as a freshman in 2018. Twice honored by being named to the all-metro team, Freshwater is off to a strong start in 2021. She had 22 kills while hitting .529 with nine ace serves and four solo blocks while Columbus finished at the West Marshall Invitational Saturday. “Faith is a great leader on and off the court,” Sailor head coach Shelby Schnurstein said. “She shows determination and grit on the court.” Freshwater has also plays basketball for Columbus.