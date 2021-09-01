Preps to Watch: Jaden Appleby, Nohea Mahi, Jeremiah Feahn, Ethan Schoville, McCrae Hagarty, Faith Freshwater

Jeremiah Feahn

Feahn was all over the field Friday in West’s win over East. Offensively, Feahn caught five passes for 89 yards and two scores and had an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Defensively, the returning all-metro defender had five tackles and a fumble recovery. “He is definitely our No. 1 player this year and a lot of people know it,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “The thing about Jeremiah is he has a great attitude and gives great efforts. His performance on game night is the way he practices. We have to slow him down in practice some times because he goes hard all the time.”