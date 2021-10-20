Preps to Watch: Harn has made her mark at Waverly-Shell Rock

Ashli Harn

Waverly-Shell Rock

Senior

Volleyball

A six-rotation player for the Go-Hawks, Harn helped WSR to the Northeast Iowa Conference title over the weekend as the Go-Hawks went 5-0 to improve their regular-season mark to 40-7. Harn has recorded 182 kills and 332 digs this fall. “Ashli has continued to work hard in season and off season,” WSR head coach Eavon Woodin said. “Ashli passes and digs very well so our setter has options for our hitters.” A three-year starter, Harn is an honor student.

Wiley Sherburne

Janesville

Senior

Football

A three-year starter, Sherburne has helped the Wildcats to a 7-1 regular season. He leads the team in receptions (29) and receiving yards (560) and is third on the team in tackles. “Wiley is just an outstanding kid to coach,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “He plays hard every down and works hard to make himself and his teammates better.” Sherburne also plays basketball and baseball, runs track and is a member of the Janesville National Honor Society.

Jake Bradley

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

Bradley has been one of the anchors on the Sailor offensive and defensive lines this season. Bradley has 19.5 tackles while taking on a lot of double teams to free up Sailor linebackers to make plays. “Jake put a lot of time and work into his strength and conditioning in the off-season and it has shown this fall,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “He is a two-year starter that shows up every day with a great attitude. He is a positive role model for the younger kids in our program, by working hard and being coachable.” Bradley also participates in baseball, maintains a 3.8 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society

Jake Stockdale

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Football

Stockdale was six of eight for 88 yards and a pair of scores Friday in the Wolverines’ win over Central Springs. On the season, he has completed more than 60 percent of his passes for 1,200 plus yards and 12 touchdowns for undefeated Dike-New Hartford. “Jake had to wait behind a couple of really good QB’s to get his opportunity, but he has really done a great job when he got the chance,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. “He is one of our leader’s on and off the field. Jake put in a lot of time and hard work to become a better athlete and QB.” Stockdale is a team captain, plays basketball and golf and is an Honor Roll student.

Jake Walker

Waverly-Shell Rock

Junior

Football

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Walker has been a critical component to the success for the 7-1 Go-Hawks. His impact has come mostly on the defensive side of the ball where from his linemen position he has recorded 7 1/2 tackles for loss, including 2 1/2 sacks. “Jake just does a tremendous job on both sides of the ball for us,” WSR head coach Mark Hubbard said. “He really does a great job of anchoring in our defensive line. Gets a good pass rush and has been important part of our defense allowing our linebackers to run free.” Walker also has been a state medalist at the state wrestling meet and participates in track and rugby for the Go-Hawks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0