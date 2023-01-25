Preps to Watch: Get to know these Northeast Iowa athletes

Jalen Kirkpatrick





Grundy Center

Sophomore

Boys’ basketball

The 6-foot-6 Kirkpatrick has been an essential piece of the puzzle for the Spartans during their seven-game win streak which has seen Grundy Center’s record improve to 13-2. Kirkpatrick leads the Spartans with a 16.2 points per game average and he averages 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists a game. “Jalen can play multiple positions for us and can score at all three levels,” Grundy Center head coach Brent Thoren said. “He has a very high basketball IQ and is able to make others around him better.” Kirkpatrick is also involved in soccer and robotics at Grundy Center and plays AAU basketball for Martin Brothers.

Brooklyn Love

Hudson

Junior

Girls’ basketball

Love has made her mark with Hudson in her first year in the program averaging a double-double so far this season. Love averages 13.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. “Brooklyn has done a great job this year of adapting and adjusting to different roles we have asked of her this year,” Hudson head coach Jeff Curley said. “The most impressive part of Brooklyn’s game is she does it on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, many games guarding the opponent’s best player while also being a very versatile and consistent player on the offensive end.” Love is also involved in track.

Lyle Olsen

Hudson

Junior

Boys’ basketball

A team Captain for the 10-4 Pirates, Olsen is a 3-year starting point guard. Last week, he helped the Pirates to their fifth straight win including a double-double against Columbus Catholic when he scored a season-high 17 points and dished out 10 assists. Olsen is tied for third in assists in all of Class 2A. “Lyle does a phenomenal job controlling the game,” Hudson head coach Sean Leonard said. “The impact he has on our team goes well beyond the stat sheet.” Olsen also participates in NHS, football, and soccer.

Camille Landphair

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Girls’ basketball

The senior guard is a averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Wolverines. She had big games last week during a 3-0 week for DNH where she averaged 11 points, 2 assists and 2 steals per game. “I call her our defensive magician. She is so tenacious on defense,” Wolverine head coach Bruce Dall said. “Offensively, she doesn’t shoot them often, but hits timely shots from 3-point range for us.” Landphair is committed to play soccer at Northern Iowa.

Jameel Montgomery

Waterloo East

Senior

Boys’ basketball

In the last five games, Montgomery has averaged 20 points and 8-plus rebounds a game as the Trojans have won four of five and have improved to 8-7 on the season. On the season, the 6-foot-4 Montgomery is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. “His energy level has really increased the last few games,” East head coach Brent Carmichael said. “Jameel does a little bit of everything for us – rebounds, scores and plays good defense. Every team wants a player like that and every team needs a player like that and he is that player for us.” In the fall, Montgomery earned second-team Class 4A all-district honors for the football squad.