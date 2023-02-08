Si’Marion Anderson





Waterloo West

Senior

Basketball

Anderson has been instrumental for West this winter. He had tremendous stretch of games from Jan. 13 to Jan. 27 where he scored 25, 23, 22 and 29 in four of the five games. A three-year varsity member, Anderson was a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference pick last year. On the season, Anderson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 steals a game. “He is a major reason why we have been successful this season,” West head coach Cliff Berinobis said.

Addie Rhoades

Hudson

Sophomore

Basketball

Rhoades has put together a very solid season for the Pirates this season helping Hudson to a 13-7 overall record. She is averaging a double-double averaging 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds. “Addie had a very special freshman season last year and has followed that up this year with more improvement,” said Head Coach Jeff Curley. “Addie’s versatility on offense challenges defenses and her ability to rebound on both ends provides our team great energy.” Rhoades participates in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.

Dallas Bear

Cedar Falls

Senior

Basketball

The 6-foot-8 Augustana University signee is currently averaging a double-double for the Tigers – 20 points and 10 rebounds – while also chipping in three assists a game. He currently leads Cedar Falls in points, rebounds and is second in blocked shots. “Dallas has been an exceptional basketball player for our program,” Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said. “He has the ability to score at all three levels and affect the game in so many ways. He has also developed into a good leader setting the bar high with his energy and enthusiasm.”

Niya McGee

Waterloo West

Senior

Basketball

In a victory over Cedar Falls Friday, McGee, a three-year varsity regular for the Wahawks, had eight points and five rebounds off the bench. After missing most of her junior year, McGee has been a solid contributor for No. 3 West. “She is a terrifically hard worker and has improved her game over the past four years,” West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “She has been an excellent defensive player for us as well.” McGee has also lettered in track for West.