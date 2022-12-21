Preps to Watch: Get to Know Hope Chiattello, Leo Christensen, Eli Schmidt and Ben Holton

Hope Chiattello





Cedar Falls

Senior

Wrestling

Chiattello was instrumental in leading the Tigers to the Battle of Waterloo Team Title last weekend. The senior went 4-1 in the event to improve to 18-2 on the season, seventh last fall at 110, Chiattello is one of the top-ranked wrestlers at that weight again this season. “She has been a very huge part of our success,” Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht said. “She started as a sophomore and now is one of the best in the state. She is a leader and her success shows our younger girls what hard work can do for you in this sport.” Chiattello is a honor roll student and also a member of the Cedar Falls marching band.

Leo Christensen

Columbus Catholic

Junior

Basketball

Christensen is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Sailors. He had a 19-point, 10-rebound, three-blocked shot game last week against Oelwein. “He shows up early and is one of our hardest workers,” Columbus coach Dru Robinson said. “He leads by example, and his teammates respect his leadership.” Christensen is also involved in cross country, track and student council.

Eli Schmidt

Clarksville

Junior

Basketball

Through five games this season, Schmidt is averaging 22 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists while making 52 percent of his shots. In a recent game against Tripoli, he had 25 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds. “Eli is an excellent all-around athlete who works hard and is a quiet leader. His improvement on the court has coincided with our team having more success,” Clarksville head coach Eric Crandall said.

Ben Holton

Hudson

Senior

Wrestling

Holton picked up his 100th career win on December 8th. Wrestling at 145, he currently sits with a 16-2 overall record, “Ben has been instrumental in helping lead this year’s team,” Hudson head coach Wayne Haskovec said. “Ben has been a 4 year starter for us and has really continued to build throughout his career. His leadership skills and team mentality has really helped boost this year’s squad.” One of Pirates’ team captains, Holton is involved in Track.