Ella Ubben





Junior

Cedar Falls

Soccer

A three-year starter for the Tigers, Ubben, a Northern Iowa commit, became the school’s all-time leading scorer last week and had 38 career goals as of May 1st. This spring, Ubben, a midfielder, has eight goals and five assists. She scored 15 goals in each of her freshman and sophomore seasons, and has helped the Tigers to 30 wins in her tenure. “Ella is a difference maker for us and a threat to other teams,” Cedar Falls head coach Alex Place said. During her career, Ubben has earned all-state, all-district, all-conference and all-metro honors.

Anna Christensen

Sophomore

Waterloo West

Tennis

Christensen has been a rock for the Wahawks at No. 2 singles where she is 6-5 this spring, and she has also posted a 2-1 mark at No. 1 singles. Additionally, she joins Sedina Begic on West’s No. 1 doubles pairing. “Anna is a fantastic teammate, quick study and fierce competitor,” West coach Brenton Kuchera said. “She is a sophomore who has demonstrated a lot of promise with even more greatness ahead. She is incredibly fast in adapting her game based on feedback.” Christensen also competes in gymnastics, and is a volunteer on service trips.

Molly Ratchford

Sophomore

Cedar Falls

Golf

The returning metro champion, Ratchford has the 11th best nine-hole scoring average in the state and ninth among Class 4A golfers. A state qualifier last year, Ratchford has a low nine-hole round of 35, and an 18-hole low of 78. “Molly has put in the time and is enjoying the results of hard work as she leads our team as our No. 1 golfer,” Cedar Falls head coach Megan Youngkent said. “I look forward to what Molly will help our team accomplish both this season and as she completes her high school career.”

Savannah Schneider

Junior

Hudson

Soccer

Schneider is one of the top scorers in the state as she is tied for 13th among all scorers, all classes. Schneider had 21 goals and five assists for the Pirates heading into Monday’s 4-2 win over Dike-New Hartford that improved Hudson to 10-1. “Savannah is a player who will do what is best for the team,” Hudson head coach Ashley Smiley said. “She is consistently working on her skills to be better for our team and is a hardworking individual that sets the tone for the team.” Schneider also participates in FFA, NHS and cross country.