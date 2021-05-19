Preps to watch for the week of May 19

Will Eastman

Eastman posted wins in the 200 and 4x100 and a third-place effort in the sprint medley to secure the athlete of the year honor following the Mississippi Divisional meet. The Tigers’ senior has the range to successfully cover any distance from 100 to 800 meters and will be competing in four relay events at this week’s state meet. “Will brings a lot of experience,” Cedar Falls coach Dirk Homewood said of sprinter who has been competing at the varsity level since his freshman year. “His leadership is second to none. It’s like having another assistant coach. … He does a lot outside of track to make sure our athletes know the standard and what it means to be a Tiger as part of our 400 and 800 training.” Eastman has received Division I track interest and also excels academically.