Preps to watch:For the week of Aug. 24-29

Jerret Delagardelle

Delagardelle had a huge game in the J-Hawks’ 31-8 win over North Linn to open the season. Delagardelle rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and also had four receptions for 27 yards. “He is just a lunch pail, hard-hat type of guy,” Jesup head coach Tim Sauer said. “He has unbelievable speed, and when you can get the ball in his hands he can do a lot of special things and that showed on Friday.” Delagardelle also had three tackles on defense in the win. In addition to playing football, Delagardelle wrestles.

Carley Caughron

Caughron is off to a fast start as she posted a pair of state qualifying times last week in Waterloo swim's opening meet. Caughron clocked in at 59.40 in the 100 fly and 53.94 in the 100 free. Caughron is a two-time state placewinner in the 100 fly, including a third-place last year. She capped off an impressive week by breaking the school record in the 100 breaststroke Monday at Dubuque Hempstead (1:09.92). "She is already ahead of schedule, swimming faster at this time in he year than she was last year at the same time and we will only keep dwindling those times," Waterloo swim coach Jeff Kamp said. Caughron, a honor student, has also ran track at West.