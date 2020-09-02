Preps to watch:For the week of Aug. 24-29

Emmy Wedgbury
- Cedar Falls
- Senior
- Volleyball
A three-year regular, Wedgbury is the lone returning senior contributor from the Tigers’ Class 5A state championship squad. A Northwestern College commit, Wedgbury had a team best 37 kills and 30 digs as Cedar Falls opened the 2020 season 4-0, including a win over Class 4A state runner-up Western Dubuque. “Emmy is a great student and someone who has willingly accepted a larger role on the court every year she has been part of the program,” Tiger head coach Matt Johnson said. “Despite training as a libero during the club season, we ask her to take a large number of swings playing right side hitter for us, and she has embraced this role.”
Alex Feldmann
- Columbus Catholic
- Senior
- Football
Feldman had three catches for 108 yards and a 35-yard touchdown reception and intercepted two passes defensively as the Sailors opened the season with a shutout win over Hudson. An all-district performer last fall at cornerback, Feldmann has been asked to take on a larger role offensively for the Sailors in 2020. “He is a hard-nosed kid who has put a lot of hard work in to prepare himself for this season," Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “He is a model influence in the lockerroom with his peers and the underclassmen.” Feldmann also participates in baseball and wrestling.
Alex Horstman
- Cedar Falls
- Junior
- Cross Country
Horstman started his 2020 season off strong by taking third as an individual and helping the Tigers win the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational on Saturday. Horstman crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 46 seconds. As a sophomore, Horstman finished 59th at the state meet (the sixth-fastest Tiger) as part of C.F.’s seventh-place team. “Consistency,” Tiger head coach Scott Gall said of Horstman. “He comes to practice every day ready to work. Another thing is his mindset, and he’s turned the corner and believes in himself. When the gun goes off, he is planning on being up front.”
Allison Bonnette
- Denver
- Junior
- Volleyball
A first-team all North Iowa Cedar League pick as a sophomore, Bonnette hammered home 42 kills and hit at a .379 efficiency as the 11th-ranked Cyclones (2A) opened the season 6-0 last week, including a win over No. 11 (3A) Roland-Story in the Meskwaki Settlement Tournament. “Allison is a versatile athlete and sees the court well for us,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “She’s doing a great job of keeping our offense in system with her defensive passing and serve receive.” Bonnette is also active in basketball and softball and is a member of the Cyclone Achievement Club. She has a 4.0 GPA.
Drew Larsen
- Dike-New Hartford
- Senior
- Football
In his first start as the Wolverines' lead running back, Larson rushed for 147 yards on 10 carries in DNH’s 47-27 win over Class 3A Oskaloosa. Larson scored twice, including on a 97-yard run, and he caught two passes for 23 yards. “Sometimes good players get stuck behind other good players,” Wolverine head coach Don Betts said. “That was the case of Drew, playing behind Cade Bennett. He has seized his opportunity this season and had a heck of a start Friday. A great kid, a great teammate.” An honor roll student, Larsen competes for the Wolverine golf team.
Tay Norman
- Waterloo West
- Senior
- Football
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Norman had a big night in West’s 38-14 win over East on Friday. Norman caught seven passes for 118 yards and a pair of scores. A year ago, Norman caught 16 balls for 252 yards and five scores for the Wahawks. “He has done a good job with his play,” West head coach Lonnie Moore said. “And he has been great with his leadership, especially with our younger kids. He’s done a great job with them. He’s like another coach on the field.” Norman also runs track for the Wahawks.
Jerret Delagardelle
- Jesup
- Senior
- Football
Delagardelle had a huge game in the J-Hawks’ 31-8 win over North Linn to open the season. Delagardelle rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and also had four receptions for 27 yards. “He is just a lunch pail, hard-hat type of guy,” Jesup head coach Tim Sauer said. “He has unbelievable speed, and when you can get the ball in his hands he can do a lot of special things and that showed on Friday.” Delagardelle also had three tackles on defense in the win. In addition to playing football, Delagardelle wrestles.
Carley Caughron
- Waterloo West
- Senior
- Girls' swimming
Caughron is off to a fast start as she posted a pair of state qualifying times last week in Waterloo swim's opening meet. Caughron clocked in at 59.40 in the 100 fly and 53.94 in the 100 free. Caughron is a two-time state placewinner in the 100 fly, including a third-place last year. She capped off an impressive week by breaking the school record in the 100 breaststroke Monday at Dubuque Hempstead (1:09.92). "She is already ahead of schedule, swimming faster at this time in he year than she was last year at the same time and we will only keep dwindling those times," Waterloo swim coach Jeff Kamp said. Caughron, a honor student, has also ran track at West.
