Preps to watch: Feb. 3

Kyler Matthias

Matthias has set a valuable example through dedication to the game that has become contagious within Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked Denver. The senior scored his 1,000th-point last week during a win over Sumner-Fredericksburg and averages 16.4 points, 2.4 steals and 4.4 rebounds. “He’s just put so many hours into the gym,” Denver coach Kyle Matthias said. “I don’t know if there’s been a day that he’s missed shooting. He spends a lot of time on the fundamentals close to the basket and works his way out.” Matthias is also active in cross country, band and the local Leo Club. He plans to play basketball at the collegiate level.