Preps to watch: Feb. 3

Kyler Matthias
Denver
Senior
Basketball
Matthias has set a valuable example through dedication to the game that has become contagious within Class 2A’s No. 10-ranked Denver. The senior scored his 1,000th-point last week during a win over Sumner-Fredericksburg and averages 16.4 points, 2.4 steals and 4.4 rebounds. “He’s just put so many hours into the gym,” Denver coach Kyle Matthias said. “I don’t know if there’s been a day that he’s missed shooting. He spends a lot of time on the fundamentals close to the basket and works his way out.” Matthias is also active in cross country, band and the local Leo Club. He plans to play basketball at the collegiate level.
Sophia Hoffman
Dike-New Hartford
Junior
Basketball
Hoffman is part of a group of players taking advantage of their opportunity to shine for Class 2A’s No. 2 Dike-New Hartford. The junior point guard leads a Wolverines team that entered the week 14-0 with 6.5 assists and 5.4 steals per game. “She has matured into a very good point guard,” D-NH coach Bruce Dall said of Hoffman, who has lettered since her freshman season on a pair of state tournament teams. “Her unselfish play has really helped with the whole team mentality. She has very quick hands and great instincts. She’s a very savvy basketball player.” Hoffman plans to compete on the school’s new soccer team this spring.
Reid Wiley
Crestwood
Senior
Basketball
Wiley has helped Crestwood surge to the top of the Northeast Iowa Conference standings with a five game win streak that includes key victories over Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock in addition to a nonconference win over Class 4A Waterloo West. Wiley is averaging a team-high 17.4 points and shooting 51.4% from the field with 3-point range. “He just brings that senior leadership,” Crestwood coach Lynn McCormick said. “He’s a competitor. He wants to win and he gets the other guys involved, too. … He’s just a great overall team leader and doing a great job of helping everybody out.” Wiley is a National Honor Society member who also competes in football, track and baseball.
Cooper Paxton
West
Sophomore
Wrestling
Paxton has displayed an ability to handle adversity early into his wrestling career. After a knee injury brought premature end to his freshman season, West’s 138-pounder followed a championship at the Central Elkader Invitational with a 5-0 day at East Buchanan as part of a run that improved his record to 27-6. Paxton’s toughness has been showcased while competing with a mask on after breaking his nose this season. “He’s a grinder. He’s always persistent, going after scores and takedowns and scoring points,” West coach Steve Farrell said. “He leads our warm-ups and if kids aren’t at practice he’s getting on them.” Paxton also competes in cross country and baseball.
Preps to Watch: Fall 2020
Fall 2020 sports Preps to Watch
This week's preps to watch are from Waterloo West, Cedar Falls, Denver, Waterloo Columbus and Janesville.
This week's preps to watch includes athletes from Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo East, Columbus, Union, Dike-New Hartford and Janesville.
This week's Preps to Watch column includes athletes from Janesville, New Hampton, Dike-New Hartford, Columbus, Cedar Falls and Valley Lutheran.