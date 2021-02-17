Preps to watch: Feb. 17

Faith Trelka
Waterloo Christian
Senior
Basketball
Trelka has played a major role in the success of a Waterloo Christian girls’ basketball team that entered the week 13-8 with wins in its last five games. The Regents’ standout ranked third in the Iowa Star Conference with an average of 13.2 points per game and second in the league with an average of 4.7 steals. Trelka also averages 6.2 rebounds and a team-high 2.1 assists per game. “She really has helped change the culture of our basketball program,” Waterloo Christian coach Wes Kennedy said. “Our whole team feeds off of her energy and her effort.” In addition to basketball, Trelka also excels in soccer.
Michael Robinson Jr.
West
Senior
Basketball
Character and integrity to make sacrifices for the team are among the qualities West’s point guard possesses. The third-year contributor’s value goes beyond the stat sheet to intangibles that lead towards success. Also a standout football player, Robinson Jr. has improved defensively and often defends taller opponents. “He’s always had a really good leadership role as far as a point guard, understanding the flow of the game and getting the ball moving to spots we needed it,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “His IQ for the game is really high and a lot of our success this year is because of his leadership on the floor.”
Chris Little
East
Senior
Bowling
Little made incredible progress in just four years of consistent bowling competition. The East senior entered the week ranked fourth among the state’s top boys in all classes combined with a 455 series average and a 227.5 single-game average. Little recently recorded his first 501 series and has a single-game high of 287. Little has doubled his 114 freshman season single-game average. “Chris is the leader of this year’s team,” East coach Mike Weber said. “Chris recently signed his letter of intent to bowl for Hawkeye Community College this fall.”
Brooks Meyer
Denver
Senior
Wrestling
After a concussion kept him out of last year’s state tournament, Denver’s two-time state placewinner will cap his career inside Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena. Meyer has pinned 12 of his last 14 opponents with the other two matches ending in his favor by technical fall. He placed fifth at 106 as a freshman and eighth at 113 as a sophomore before reaching 2A’s 126 state bracket on Saturday. “He’s a tiger,” Denver coach Nate Skaar said. “He goes out there and he attacks right away and wrestles extremely hard right out of the gate. He’s super tough on top and he’s the kind of kid that walks around with a smile all the time and with a strong, hard work ethic. He has a calming presence in the room.” Meyer plans to continue his wrestling career at Wartburg College.
Sierra Moore
West
Sophomore
Basketball
Moore is a member of a talented sophomore class that helped West repeat as a divisional champion in the Mississippi Valley Conference last week. The 6-foot-1 forward averaged just under three steals per game with multiple blocked shots and single-game highs of 11 points and eight rebounds last week during convincing wins over Waterloo East, Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior. “CC has been getting consistently stronger as the season went on and right now she’s playing the best basketball of her career,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “She will continue to improve as we make a strong postseason run.” Moore also competes in volleyball.