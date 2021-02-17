Preps to watch: Feb. 17

Chris Little

Little made incredible progress in just four years of consistent bowling competition. The East senior entered the week ranked fourth among the state’s top boys in all classes combined with a 455 series average and a 227.5 single-game average. Little recently recorded his first 501 series and has a single-game high of 287. Little has doubled his 114 freshman season single-game average. “Chris is the leader of this year’s team,” East coach Mike Weber said. “Chris recently signed his letter of intent to bowl for Hawkeye Community College this fall.”

Brooks Meyer

After a concussion kept him out of last year’s state tournament, Denver’s two-time state placewinner will cap his career inside Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena. Meyer has pinned 12 of his last 14 opponents with the other two matches ending in his favor by technical fall. He placed fifth at 106 as a freshman and eighth at 113 as a sophomore before reaching 2A’s 126 state bracket on Saturday. “He’s a tiger,” Denver coach Nate Skaar said. “He goes out there and he attacks right away and wrestles extremely hard right out of the gate. He’s super tough on top and he’s the kind of kid that walks around with a smile all the time and with a strong, hard work ethic. He has a calming presence in the room.” Meyer plans to continue his wrestling career at Wartburg College.