Preps to watch: Feb. 10

Reagan Lindsay
Columbus
Senior
Basketball
Lindsay currently leads Class 2A with 141 assists and 101 steals, helping Columbus secure its top finish since joining the NICL East. She recorded her 300th career assist Monday during a win over Aplington-Parkersburg. “Reagan is a relentless competitor,” Columbus coach Cory O’Brien said of his second-year captain averaging 6.7 assists and 4.8 steals. “She is the best leader and facilitator of the basketball that I have ever coached. She enjoys seeing her teammates have success and works hard to set them up for great looks.” Linsday has a 4.04 GPA and is also a standout in soccer, volleyball and softball. She plans to compete in soccer at Loras College.
Kaden Behrens
Dunkerton
Junior
Basketball
Behrens has averaged team-high 14 points to go with five rebounds, guiding Dunkerton to an Iowa Star North Conference championship with a 10-0 league start. In his first season as a starter and third on varsity, Behrens leads the league with a 65% success rate from the field. “He is incredibly athletic and a very tough cover for other posts because of his speed and strength,” Dunkerton coach Todd Kuntz noted. “He is just starting to scratch the surface of his basketball ability and has tremendous potential as part of our young returning core.” Behrens is a 4.0 GPA student and a standout athlete in football, track and baseball.
Trinidee Moore
Waverly-Shell Rock
Junior
Basketball
The Go-Hawks’ point guard helped Class 4A’s No. 6-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock secure four wins last week with her passing, solid defense and efficient scoring. Moore broke her school’s single-game record for 3-pointers earlier this season when she made seven. The second-year varsity contributor and honor roll student has knocked down 50% of her field goal attempts. “Trin has become a really strong floor leader, she handles the ball very well and gets our team organized,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Greg Bodensteiner noted. “She values the basketball and makes good decisions at the point guard spot. She is also shooting very well from the perimeter on the season.”
Karter Krapfl
Hudson
Junior
Wrestling
The Predicament’s Class 1A No. 6-ranked 138 pounder quickly pinned his way to a sectional title Saturday at Columbus. Krapfl is 27-4 this season after reaching the medal podium and placing sixth at 138 in last year’s state meet. “Karter has really grasped onto his wrestling passion,” Hudson coach Wayne Haskovec noted. “He does not wrestle in the traditional sense. Karter seems to be more comfortable winning scrambles in unique positions from just about anywhere on the mat. As a sophomore, I believe he realized his potential by getting on the medal stand, knowing that he can push even higher.” Krapfl also competes in football.
Stephanie Burge
Waterloo East
Senior
Bowling
Burge is making her senior year one to remember. The Trojans’ leader currently ranks second in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a single-game average of 213. Her high game is a 258 and her top series stands at 463. Burge placed seventh in the individual standings on East’s 2020 state championship team. “As our anchor, we are looking for her to lead us to state this year,” East coach Mike Weber said. “Stephanie has bowled varsity since the beginning of her high school career as well as the junior league bowling program.” Burge plans to attend college to further her bowling career.
Ben Trost
Columbus
Junior
Basketball
Trost has elevated his play during his first season starting for the Sailors. The junior ranks second on the team in assists and scoring. He recently tallied 23 points and nine rebounds against defending Class 1A state champion Wapsie Valley. Trost plays three positions and often battles taller opponents in the post. “He’s undersized but able to use his athleticism around the rim,” Columbus coach Dru Robinson said. “We challenged him to raise his level of play after Christmas break and he’s responded.” Trost maintains a 3.91 GPA and is active in a variety of school organizations while also competing in football, tennis and golf.
