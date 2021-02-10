Preps to watch: Feb. 10

Trinidee Moore

The Go-Hawks’ point guard helped Class 4A’s No. 6-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock secure four wins last week with her passing, solid defense and efficient scoring. Moore broke her school’s single-game record for 3-pointers earlier this season when she made seven. The second-year varsity contributor and honor roll student has knocked down 50% of her field goal attempts. “Trin has become a really strong floor leader, she handles the ball very well and gets our team organized,” Waverly-Shell Rock coach Greg Bodensteiner noted. “She values the basketball and makes good decisions at the point guard spot. She is also shooting very well from the perimeter on the season.”

Karter Krapfl

The Predicament’s Class 1A No. 6-ranked 138 pounder quickly pinned his way to a sectional title Saturday at Columbus. Krapfl is 27-4 this season after reaching the medal podium and placing sixth at 138 in last year’s state meet. “Karter has really grasped onto his wrestling passion,” Hudson coach Wayne Haskovec noted. “He does not wrestle in the traditional sense. Karter seems to be more comfortable winning scrambles in unique positions from just about anywhere on the mat. As a sophomore, I believe he realized his potential by getting on the medal stand, knowing that he can push even higher.” Krapfl also competes in football.