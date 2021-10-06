Preps to watch: Denver's Reese Johnson passes two huge milestones

Reese Johnson

Denver

Senior

Volleyball

Johnson passed two huge milestones last week as she recorded her 2,000 career assist and 1,000 career dig. Johnson averages 9.4 assists per game and has 760 to date for a Cyclone team that reached the 2A state finals last fall. “Reese loves to defend and runs our offense like a quarterback,” Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said. “She brings a tremendous amount of athleticism to this position and has worked really hard to push our tempo and bring more layers to our offense.” A four-year starter, Johnson also plays basketball and softball and is active in speech and student council. She carries a 3.98 GPA.

Taylor Kvale

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Cross Country

Kvale has finished in the Top 10 in six of Dike-New Hartford’s meets this season with a second place at the Bob Scott Memorial in West Union on Sept. 9. “Taylor has a motor in all sports she participates in and it translates well into cross country,” Dike-New Hartford coach Will Reingardt said. “She likes to push early in races and competes to the finish.” Kvale has been a state qualifier three times and also competes in basketball, track and softball.

Kaden Behrens

Dunkerton

Senior

Football

Behrens was unstoppable Friday in a 50-14 victory over Colo-Nesco where he carried the ball 18 times for 287 yards and seven touchdowns. Six of those scores came in the first half. Behrens has rushed for 806 yards and is averaging 10.5 yards per carry this season. “Kaden has stepped up his leadership and performance this season and has helped put the Raiders in position for the playoffs for the first time since 2010.” Behrens also competes in basketball, track and baseball and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Laura Rempe

Union (La Porte City)

Senior

Volleyball

A three-year starter for the Knights, Rempe is hitting .309 on the season with 116 kills and 51 blocks. In Union’s last match against Osage Saturday in Waverly, she had six kills on eight swings and no errors. “Laura is a hard worker that always brings a positive attitude to practice and games,” Knight head coach Brian Jesse said. “ Rempe also participates in tennis, band, vocal music and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Keegan Eastman

Janesville

Junior

Football

In his first start since taking over for injured Leo Dodd, Eastman completed 15 of 22 passes for 323 yards and four scores in a win over Riceville Friday. “I was really proud how he bounced back after he threw an interception that sealed the ‘W’ for Turkey Valley the week before,” Janesville coach Dale Eastman said. “He had that confidence about him that he wasn’t going to let this team down again.” An honor student, Eastman also plays basketball, runs track and plays baseball.

Ellen Waller

Aplington-Parkersburg

Junior

Volleyball

Waller, a three-year starter at libero for the Falcons, hit 1,000 digs earlier this season. Waller has 274 digs this season. “I only have to tell or show her something once and she picks it up,” Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Erin Erin Huddleson. “She is always there for her teammates and is always the hardest worker at practice.” Waller also plays basketball and softball and ran at the state track and field meet in the spring. Waller was inducted into the National Honor Society last week.

Ray Gearhart

Oelwein

Junior

Cross Country

Gearhart has formed a strong 1-2 punch for the Huskies with senior teammate Brennan Sauser. Both runners were state qualifiers last fall. This fall, Gearhart owns the 23rd fastest time in Class 2A with a 17:30 clocking. Sauser ranks 22nd. “He ran a lot this summer which gave him more confidence to run at the front of the pack. He and Brennen have been 1-2 or 2-1 in a lot of our meets. His teammates appreciate the leadership he’s provided this season,” Oelwein head coach Jason Gearhart said. Ray Gearhart also plays basketball and baseball and runs track. He is involved with DECA.

Reeve Ristau

Denver

Freshman

Cross Country

In six meets this fall, Ristau has finished in the top four and Saturday she was 10 running in an elite field at the Steve Johnson/Dan Huston Invitational in Waverly where she set a Cyclone school mark of 18:59.95. “Reeve just continues to push her threshold and find another gear every time she steps on a course,” Denver head coach Sandy Sabelka said. “She goes from appearing a bit timid before a race to fearless once the gun goes off. She recognizes her competition as an opportunity to make her that much better.”

Annika Behrends

Waverly-Shell Rock

Senior

Volleyball

A two-year starter for the Go-Hawks, Behrends served 100 percent during the WSR Invitational as the Go-Hawks went 5-1 to improve to 27-6. She also made just one error in 54 serve receive attempts. “Annika has really grown into her role as a libero,” WSR head coach EaVon Woodin said. “She is really starting to read hitters to set us up for an in-system attack. A good team leader that does it by example.” Behrends has played in the state volleyball, soccer and basketball tournaments and is a state champion wrestler.

Nathan Graves

Dike-New Hartford

Senior

Football

Graves is the second-leading receiver for the fifth-ranked Wolverines and second-leading tackler from his linebacker position. The two-year starter has been a key component to D-NH’s 6-0 start and had one of his best games in a shutout win over Aplington-Parkersburg Friday. “He has put in the time and effort in the weight room to make himself a better athlete and in turn that has made him a better football player,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. “He does a great job of doing his job which sometimes means bouncing a play back to our other backer. He does a great job of that.” Graves also plays basketball and was a state track qualifier.

