Preps to watch: December 23

Luke Walker
Waverly-Shell Rock
Senior
Wrestling
Following a breakthrough run into his first state tournament last season, Walker is a returning placewinner and has become a dominant senior leader. The Predicament’s No. 2-ranked 220-pounder is 13-0 with seven wins by fall this season following an offseason in which he secured all-American cadet freestyle honors and took seventh at the Super 32 in Myrtle Beach. Walker has learned from previous practice partners and state champs Andrew Snyder and Brayden Wolf. “Now as a senior he’s embracing that, ‘Hey, I’m going to be the next guy that wins a state title here,’” W-SR coach Eric Whitcome said. “He’s got a tremendous personality, but when it comes to doing work, he’s a no nonsense guy.” Walker has received multiple offers and plans to wrestle at the collegiate level.
Gabby Moore
Waterloo West
Senior
Basketball
A four-year starter, Moore has become a valuable senior leader for Class 5A’s No. 6-ranked Wahawks. Last week, she averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2 steals during victories over No. 5 Cedar Falls and Columbus. Moore’s work on the defensive end adds value beyond those statistics. “Gabby has grown her game over her four-year career,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “She is one of our best defenders and provides us a quiet, calm leadership on the floor at all times.” Moore has also competed in volleyball at West.
Patrick Steele
Columbus
Senior
Basketball
The Sailors’ 5-foot-8 guard has found success through determination and a remarkable work ethic. Steele came off the bench and recorded a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds Monday during a 72-66 win over Hudson. He averaged 14.6 points and six rebounds through three games last week and currently ranks second on the team in rebounding and third in assists. “Pat’s always working on his game, he stays late in the gym after games getting extra shots up,” Columbus coach Dru Robinson said. “He’s a competitor and doesn’t let his size stop him from battling against bigger guards. All of his hard work is starting to pay off and he’s making the most of his opportunity.” Steele is an honor student and has participated in five sports and variety of student organizations.
Carter Swope
Hudson
Senior
Basketball
Swope strung together a series of three consecutive games with over 20 points last week, including a high of 25. The Pirates’ veteran contributor also averages a team-high 7.2 rebounds and ranks among the team leaders in assists. “He’s done a terrific job being the offensive catalyst,” Hudson coach Derek Girling noted. “He frequently has been facing double and even triple teams and is still finding a way to get it done. He is playing with a lot of confidence right now.” Swope also participates in football.