Preps to watch: December 23

Patrick Steele

The Sailors’ 5-foot-8 guard has found success through determination and a remarkable work ethic. Steele came off the bench and recorded a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds Monday during a 72-66 win over Hudson. He averaged 14.6 points and six rebounds through three games last week and currently ranks second on the team in rebounding and third in assists. “Pat’s always working on his game, he stays late in the gym after games getting extra shots up,” Columbus coach Dru Robinson said. “He’s a competitor and doesn’t let his size stop him from battling against bigger guards. All of his hard work is starting to pay off and he’s making the most of his opportunity.” Steele is an honor student and has participated in five sports and variety of student organizations.