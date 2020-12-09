Preps to watch: Dec. 9

Ali Vesely
Waterloo Columbus
Senior
Basketball
Vesely averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Sailors opened the 2020-21 season 2-0, including a victory over No. 8 Denver, where she hit the game-winning free throws with 1.7 seconds left. Vesely is on pace to hit the 1,000 point and 700 rebound milestone this season.
“She’s a neat kid that has helped build our basketball program here at Columbus over the last four years,” Columbus head coach Cory O’Brien said. “She has started since about halfway through her freshman year.”
Vesely was also a standout for the Sailor volleyball team in the fall.
Halli Poock
Waterloo West
Sophomore
Girls’ basketball
Support Local Journalism
An all-state guard as a freshman, when she avearaged 18.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game, Poock has picked up where she left off after leading the Wahawks to the Class 5A state semifinals last March. In a 60-48 win over Dubuque Wahlert on Friday, Poock had 26 points, eight steals, six assists and five rebounds for West.
“She has continued to work on and improve her game and she has also improved on being a great leader for us out on the court,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.
Poock also started on the Wahawk volleyball team this fall and is an honor student.
Max Magayna
Waterloo Columbus
Freshman
Wrestling
Named one of the top freshman in the state during the preseason by multiple wrestling publications, Magayna has lived up to the billing.
With a 3-0 night Monday in the metro duals, Magayna improved to 9-0 with eight first-period falls wrestling at 152 and 160.
Saturday, he beat second-ranked and 2019 third-place state finisher Lawson Losee of Riceville in the finals of the Chris Davis Invitational at Wapsie Valley.
“Max is a kid who leads by example in the practice room,” Columbus coach Denny Boleyn said. “He is one of the most dedicated kids to come through the program in a long time.”
Magayna also started at defensive end this fall for the Sailor state quarterfinal football team.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!