Preps to watch: Dec. 9

“She has continued to work on and improve her game and she has also improved on being a great leader for us out on the court,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.

Poock also started on the Wahawk volleyball team this fall and is an honor student.

Max Magayna

Waterloo Columbus

Freshman

Wrestling

Named one of the top freshman in the state during the preseason by multiple wrestling publications, Magayna has lived up to the billing.

With a 3-0 night Monday in the metro duals, Magayna improved to 9-0 with eight first-period falls wrestling at 152 and 160.

Saturday, he beat second-ranked and 2019 third-place state finisher Lawson Losee of Riceville in the finals of the Chris Davis Invitational at Wapsie Valley.

“Max is a kid who leads by example in the practice room,” Columbus coach Denny Boleyn said. “He is one of the most dedicated kids to come through the program in a long time.”

Magayna also started at defensive end this fall for the Sailor state quarterfinal football team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.