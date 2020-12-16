Preps to watch: Dec. 16

Casey Gardner
Dunkerton
Sophomore
Boys’ basketball
The 5-foot-9 point guard is in his second-year as a starter for the Raiders. Last week, during a 3-0 week for Dunkerton, Gardner had 22 points and 15 assists in a win over Tripoli and followed that up with a 20-point effort in a 56-52 win over No. 10 Janesville. “He is our catalyst on the floor,” Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz said. “Incredibly unselfish, an elite passer and checks basically all the boxes that a coach would want from their starting point guard.” Gardner also participates in baseball and golf.
Amanda Treptow
Jesup
Junior
Girls’ basketball
The all-conference point guard is the lone returning starter off of the J-Hawks’ 2020 state tournament team. She averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 4.0 assists while leading Jesup to a 6-0 start. “She has provided great leadership and is a great role model for our younger players,” Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad said. “Plus, she has a motor like nobody else. She defends hard. She handles the ball. She is a calming presence out on the court for us.” Treptow is also a standout runner taking sixth at the state cross country meet last month and is a state qualifier in track
Peyton Schmitz
Sumner-Fredericksburg
Junior
Boys’ basketball
In a victory over Waterloo Columbus last week, Schmitz scored a career-high 30 points in a 71-44 win. Through three games, the junior is averaging 26 points, three steals and four assists per game. “He has continued to work on and improve his game and he has also improved on being a leader for us on the court,” Cougar head coach Mike Quigley said. Schmitz was an all-NICL second team pick last year, and this fall was named third-team all-state in football. He also participates in track.
