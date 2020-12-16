Preps to watch: Dec. 16

Casey Gardner

The 5-foot-9 point guard is in his second-year as a starter for the Raiders. Last week, during a 3-0 week for Dunkerton, Gardner had 22 points and 15 assists in a win over Tripoli and followed that up with a 20-point effort in a 56-52 win over No. 10 Janesville. “He is our catalyst on the floor,” Dunkerton head coach Todd Kuntz said. “Incredibly unselfish, an elite passer and checks basically all the boxes that a coach would want from their starting point guard.” Gardner also participates in baseball and golf.