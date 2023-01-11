Preps to Watch; Dayton Bruce, Lauren Nicholas, Macey McKenna, Morgan Bradley

Dayton Bruce

Waterloo West

Senior

Boys’ basketball

The senior point guard has been a huge leader, defensively for the 9-1 Wahawks. He is averaging almost two steals a game and was instrumental in eighth-ranked West going 3-0 last week. “Dayton has been a catalyst for us on defense,” West coach Cliff Berinobis said. “He is a great on-the-ball defender and he just really disrupts opponents offensives with how he plays defense. Are success is because of how we play defense, and he sets the tone with how he plays.”

Lauren Nicholas

Cedar Falls

Senior

Girls’ Wrestling

Nicholas, one of Cedar Falls’ captains, is having a great season for the Tigers as she is currently 27-4 and ranked fifth at 155-pounds. This past weekend, she took second at the Anamosa Tournament losing by decision, 2-1, to second-ranked Teegan Sulentich of Washington in the finals. “She has been just a hammer for us,” Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht said. “A great leader for us, a leader by example.”

Macey McKenna

Senior

Hudson

Girls’ basketball

McKenna's senior campaign is off to a great start and has helped the Pirates get off to a 8-3 start to the season. McKenna leads the team in rebounding with 11.6 per game while scoring 9.1 points per game, and last week McKenna recorded 22 rebounds in a victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck. "Macey has been a great defensive presence for us again this year and really doing a great job rebounding as well", Hudson head coach Jeff Curley said. "Beyond the numbers this season, Macey's leadership continues to grow and her confidence on both ends of the court continue to improve." McKenna participates in Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, FFA, and FBLA.

Morgan Bradley

Junior

Columbus Catholic

Girls’ basketball

Bradley is leading Columbus in scoring through 10 games averaging 12.6 points/game, along with 7.2 rebounds/game. Morgan had 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on Saturday at East. She has started every game of her high school career. “Morgan has transitioned to the wing this year after playing in the post her first 2 years,” Columbus head coach Corey O’Brien said. “Morgan is one of the most competitive players that I've been around, and is relentless every offensive and defensive possession.” Morgan has a 3.82 GPA, and has also participated in volleyball, softball, and golf.