Preps to Watch: Courier honors six outstanding athletes

Rowan Carlson





Tripoli

Senior

Football

Want to talk about an incredible three-game stretch, then you have to start with the Panthers starting quarterback. Despite playing in just six quarters in three games, Carlson has passed for 285 yards and six scores, and he has rushed for 576 yards and 12 scores (21.3 yards per carry) as Tripoli has started 3-0. In the first two weeks of the season, Carlson has set two school records, a 79-yard touchdown pass against Riceville, and a 80-plus yard interception. “Rowan is a young man that has lived in the weight room and has truly had a vision for his career,” Tripoli coach Joe Urbanek said.” He has worked for the successes that he’s found and nothing that he has done has been a surprise to him or his teammates.” Carlson also is a standout on the Tripoli basketball team and was a member of the 4x100 state champion relay team in the spring.

Carson Hartz

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

A returning first-team all-state linebacker, Hartz is helping significantly on both sides of the ball this season for the Sailors. In Friday’s 21-7 win over Vinton-Shellsburg, Hartz scored three touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards on just 13 carries. He also had 11 tackles, 2 ½ for loss. “Carson is an all-around great kid. He has an infectious personality and is the hardest worker in the room,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “He has worked extremely hard in his training in his time at Columbus bringing a level of physicality that is tough to match.” Hartz is also a two-time state place winner at the state wrestling tournament, and is one of the top high school rugby players in the state.

Jada Smith

Waterloo West

Senior

Volleyball

Smith, a two-year starter for the Wahawks, ranks second on the team in attacks and attack percentage. “Jada has improved so much from last year to this year. The rate she is going there should be no question that she is a first team conference player,” West coach Ashley Berinobis said. “She is a player any coach would love to have on their team. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She is averaging as one of the top two hitters getting the most kills in our games.” An honor roll student, Smith is on the track team and has participated in girls’ basketball.

Myles McMahon

Don Bosco

Senior

Football

A jack-of-all-trades for the Dons, McMahon has rushed 32 times for 361 yards and seven scores, and he has caught five passes for 151 yards and a score while playing a leading role on defense for the No. 3 8-player team in the state. “Myles is a versatile player for us on both sides of the ball,” Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder said. “He’s a fun kid to coach. He gives it his all in whatever sport he is participating in. On the football field, he is a small guy, but he packs a big punch. Rather than run around a guy, he is going to try to run him over.” McMahon is also a standout on the baseball field, a state qualifier in wrestling and participates in golf during the spring.

Jadyn Petersen

Dike-New Hartford

Junior

Volleyball

Petersen committed to play for her mom, Bobbi, at the University of Northern Iowa, last week. A three-way starter, Petersen plays a six-rotation role for the top-ranked and two-time defended state champion Wolverines. To date, Petersen has 110 kills while hitting at a .208 attack percentage. She also has recorded 12 blocks, 112 digs and 12 ace serves. “Jadyn brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our team and has a great work ethic,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. Petersen has also played a key role on two state champion girls’ basketball teams and runs track.

Anna Curtis

Denver

Senior

Volleyball

After playing as a situational player the past two seasons, Curtis has moved into a full-rotation role for the fifth-ranked Cyclones. Curtis ranks second on the team in kills and has 12 ace serves. “Another hard worker, an explosive athlete,” Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said. “I’m proud of her and her patience. She was a serve specialist for us last two seasons…but a great teammate who is now out there for five, six rotations.” Committed to run track at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Curtis ran either the lead or anchor legs for three Cyclone relay teams—4x40, sprint medley and distance medley that medaled last spring at the state track championships.