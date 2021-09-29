Preps to Watch: Cedar Falls' Max Tjoa 'is as steady as they come'

Pyper McCarville

Janesville

Senior

Volleyball

A captain and three-year starter for the Wildcats, McCarville had a great weekend at the Cedar Falls Invitational for Janesville. McCarville averaged more than four kills per set with a .354 attack percentage. She also had 22 digs and served 96 percent in four matches. On the season, McCarville averages 3.5 kills per set and 3.0 digs per set. “Pyper brings the most experience to our team this year and is our main go-to person on offense,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorenson said. “She is very quick and covers a lot of ground on defense. She is also very competitive and provides a lot of energy on the court.” An all-state player last year, McCarville also participates in basketball and softball.

Max Tjoa

Cedar Falls

Junior

Golf

Tjoa was 11th in the state meet last fall as a sophomore, and that appears to have been a precursor to an outstanding, to date, junior season. Monday, Tjoa shot a 71 to complete his 54-hole victory in Mississippi Valley Conference, Mississippi Division championship earning him Athlete of the Year honors. “Max is as steady as they come and is a young man of few words, I’m glad he is on my team,” Cedar Falls head coach Jeremiah Longnecker said. This past summer, Tjoa competed in the prestigious U.S. Junior Amateur this summer at Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina, posting scores of 76 and 77.

Mitchell Johnson

Independence

Junior

Football

Johnson has started for two seasons at middle linebacker and quarterback for sixth-ranked Indee. Last week in a 48-7 win over South Tama, Johnson passed for 158 yards and two scores. On defense he had two tackles for loss and two interceptions. "He brings a lot of intangibles,” Mustang head coach Justin Putz said. “A lot of toughness. I was a little leery of starting a sophomore at middle linebacker, but he is a game changer there and he brings a little bit of that toughness to the quarterback position.” Johnson was a state qualifier in wrestling and an all-conference baseball player for the Mustangs last year.

Brennan Sauser

Oelwein

Senior

Cross Country

Sauser captured the Independence Invitational Saturday in his season’s best time of 17 minutes, 24 seconds. The senior was 29th at the state cross country meet last fall in Fort Dodge and qualified for the 3,200 at the state track meet in May. “Brennan brings a lot of determination and seriousness to the course,” Oelwein coach Jason Gearhart said. “He has a very businesslike approach to running, organizes all of our summer runs and really spearheaded our progress which has carried us this season.” Sauser also plays basketball and is a member of the Business Professionals of America.

Grant Behrens

Union (La Porte City)

Senior

Football

Behrens continued to have a strong senior season Friday in a 40-0 victory over Jesup that saw him throw for 238 yards and two scores. He has now passed for 1,075 yards for the Knights. Behrens also ranks second on the team in tackles with 34, including eight for loss and he has five interceptions. “It’s been kind of nice to see on both sides of the ball him coming alive and doing well,” Union coach Jared Pospisil said. “We have really seen him mature over the last couple of seasons, grab our system by the reigns.” An all-academic selection previously, Behrens also participates in baseball and basketball for the Knights.

Eva Christensen

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Volleyball

The Sailors’ senior captain went over the 500 kill mark last Tuesday in a win over Oelwein and currently is second on the team in kills (118) and digs (99). Christensen also has 11 aces and 10 blocks this season and 105 digs. “She’s an all-around athlete for us,” Columbus head coach Shelby Schnurstein said. “Eva continues to amaze the coaches with her dedication and her great attitude.” Last winter, Christensen earned honorable mention all-metro basketball honors. Christensen is also involved in tennis, student government, student ambassador and on the senior leadership team

Avery Beckett

Waverly-Shell Rock

Senior

Volleyball

The South Dakota commit is a four-year letterwinner for the Go-Hawks. Last week, she helped her squad reach the finals at the Boone Invitational. Beckett set school mark with 561 kills last season, and she has knocked home 154 so far this season on just 359 attacks. “Avery has been our go-to hitter the past two seasons and continues in that role this season,” WSR head coach Eavon Woodin said. “She is a very aggressive and smart hitter who can attack in a variety of ways.”

Kassidy Mohwinkle

Aplington-Parkersburg

Senior

Volleyball

Mohwinkle is in her fourth season as a starter for the Falcons having recently recorded her 500th career kill. A full-rotation player, Mohwinkle is 30 digs shy of 1,000 for her career. “This season she has stepped up in terms of leadership,” Aplington-Parkersburg coach Erin Huddleson said. “She is a player when we get her the ball on the outside she is going to get the kills when we need it most.” Mohwinkle also participates in basketball and track and field. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Hunter Jacobson

Cedar Falls

Senior

Football

Jacobson continued his standout senior season for the Tigers Friday completing 9 of 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown all in the first half of a 42-7 win over Muscatine. For the season, he has passed for 684 yards and six scores and has rushed for 271 and three more. “Hunter has shown great improvements this season as a player and a leader,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. A team captain, Jacobson also plays basketball and was part of Cedar Falls’ state championship track team last spring.

Ben Trost

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

Trost has helped the Sailors in all three phases this fall and has been their leader on special teams. Trost has converted 16-of-17 point after attempts and is 2-for-2 on field goal tries. He handles the punting and kickoff duties as well, executing three ‘sky-kicks’ that have been recovered by the Sailors this fall. “Ben has really improved his mental approach,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said.” Very few people understand what goes on between a kickers ears and confidence is paramount. Ben is playing with a lot of confidence right now and is a big part of our success.” Trost also plays basketball, sports a 3.93 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.