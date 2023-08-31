Carlie Willis





Grundy Center

Senior

Volleyball

The St. Cloud State volleyball commit broke the school record for kills in a career with her very first swing of the Spartans match against BCLUW Saturday at the West Marshall Tournament. Now with 1,373 career kills, Willis broke the record set by Samantha Meyers. “Carlie has had a lot of opportunities to take swings out there for us, go for kills,” Grundy Center head coach Lori Willis said. “She started as a freshmen playing six rotations, and last year we were a little unbalanced so she took a lot of swings. This season she has gotten a lot more efficient and doesn’t have to hammer the ball all the time, she’s placing the ball better to get more kills.” Willis, who also participates in basketball, track, softball and FFA has helped the Spartans get off to an 8-0 start.

Tre Robinson

Columbus Catholic

Senior

Football

The three-year starter on the offensive line had a big game Friday in the Sailors’ 37-0 win over Dyersville Beckman. The highlight was his defensive touchdown where he scooped up a strip sack by Nick Merrifield and rumbled 33 yards into the end zone. “Could not be more proud of Tre,” Columbus head coach Brad Schmit said. “He doesn’t talk a whole lot, but leads by example for our younger guys and when he does talk you can see they listen. He is a smart player who know what we are trying to do.” Robinson also plays basketball for the Sailors.

Gracie Klima

Union

Senior

Volleyball

An off season of hard work is paying off for Klima, who helped the Knights go 5-0 Saturday at the Independence Tournament where Klima recorded 54 kills while hitting at a .377 attack rate. She also recorded three aces while serving 100 percent and recorded 42 digs. “Her off-season work has really helped her take her game to the next level,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. “Everything she could do from camps to club events she did it and it is paying off in a big way for her.” Klima also participated in golf for the Knights.

Brady Dean

Waterloo West

Junior

Football

In his first varsity start at quarterback, Dean rushed for a pair of touchdowns, including one of 33 yards, and was 10 of 12 passing for 149 yards and two scores in the Wahawks’ 56-12 win over crosstown rival Waterloo East. “He has been doing a great job,” West coach Lonnie Moore said. “Has made big improvements from last year to this year. I thought he did a good job of taking care of the ball and not trying to do too much. Friday was a big confidence builder and a lot of it was him working hard.” Dean also wrestles and plays baseball for West.

Trevor Forey

Janesville

Senior

Football

Voted a captain by his teammates before the season. Forey played a big role in the Wildcats win over Northwood-Kensett Friday in their 8-Man opener. Forey recorded 5 ½ tackles, intercepted a pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to seal the win while also hauling in a 30-yard touchdown pass on offense. “Trevor has taken pride in being voted a captain, he has become a better vocal leader and teaching the younger guys in what they need to do to understand the offense and defense,” Janesville coach Dale Eastman said. With TF being 1 of 2 seniors on the squad it’s been nice watching take this role and become a better player and leader.” Forey also plays basketball and baseball and runs track.