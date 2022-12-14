Preps to Watch: Camden Davis, Zach Adelmund, Ellen Waller, Garrett Hempen and Sierra Moore

Camden Davis

Hudson

Junior

Basketball

A junior captain, Davis had 19 points and five rebounds as Hudson improved to 3-2 with a 65-47 win over Dike-New Hartford Friday. A three-year starter, Davis is averaging 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Pirates. "Camden has put in a lot of time in the gym and the weightroom and he's reaping the benefits,” Hudson coach Sean Leonard said. He's been a big part of our program for 3 years now and continues to improve his game. He's a very difficult matchup as his athleticism allows him to do so many things.” Davis also participates in NHS, football, soccer, and baseball.

Sierra Moore

Waterloo West

Senior

Basketball

In wins over Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls last week, the 6-foot-1 senior scored 16 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished out six assists. In her third-year of starting, Moore is going to continue her career at Central College. “Sierra has continued to improve her game every year, and is a key component in our success,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “She is a good scorer, excellent rebounder and plays very good defense for us.” Moore is also a multi-year letterwinner for the Wahawk volleyball team.

Garrett Hempen

Aplington-Parkersburg

Senior

Basketball

A four-year regular and three-year starter for the Falcons, Hempen is averaging 23 points a game for 4-0 A-P. The senior is less than 40 points away from breaking the 1,000-point barrier. Additionally, in 189 career free throw attempts, Hempen has made better than 90 percent of them. “Garrett is a player who is playing with a ton of confidence, and toughness on defense while scoring more for us as a senior,” Falcon head coach Aaron Thomas said. Hempen also participates in golf and baseball at Aplington-Parkersburg.

Zach Adelmund

Dike-New Hartford

Junior

Wrestling

Adelmund is off to a strong start for the Wolverines as he is 11-1 and has reached two tournament finals, including winning the 195-pound title this past Saturday at the Keith Vry Tournament in Parkersburg with an 11-5 win over Perry’s Keegan Snyder. “He is a good kid. He works hard and is team oriented,” DNH head coach Tony Norton said. “He is coming into his own, has grown into his body, very strong, dedicated to the weight room.” Adelmund also plays football and is a member of track team.

Ellen Waller

Aplington-Parkersburg

Senior

Basketball

Waller is off to a fantastic start in her senior season. She is averaging 17.2 points a game for the undefeated 5-0 Falcons. Waller is one three-point make away from tying the school’s all-time 3-point record. Earlier this season she set the single-game mark with six made 3-pointers against Oelwein. “Ellen is a fantastic leader for us as she is the only returning starter from last year's team,” A-P head coach Brady Driscol said. She shows up and works extremely hard at not only becoming a better player, but also making us better as a team.” Waller also plays volleyball, basketball, and runs track.