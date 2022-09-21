Preps to Watch: Bradfield, Reinicke, Wiggley, Bush, Norton and Matthias honored

Kya Bradfield

Sophomore

Cedar Falls

Volleyball

After graduating a ton of production out of the middle hitter position last fall, the Cedar Falls coaching staff was worried entering the 2022 season and how it would replace it. Bradfield has erased that worry. In a 4-0 weekend at the Wahawk Invitational, Bradfield recorded 10 blocks and 17 kills while hitting at .353 attack percentage for the Tigers. “As the year has gone on we have gotten more comfortable using her as a primary hitting option, both in front of and behind the setter,” Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson said. Bradfield plays club volleyball for Flight VBC.

Nick Reinicke

Senior

Dike-New Hartford

Football

A three-year starter, Reinicke anchors the Wolverines’ offensive line and last fall he was named a first-team all-state linebacker for DNH. In a win over South Hardin Friday, Reinicke recorded 15 tackles and he ranks second in Class 1A in Class 1A. “Nick sets the tone for our defense and our team,” DNH head coach Don Betts said. “He is a playmaker and a leader for us.” Reinicke also competes in track and baseball and as a state medalist in wrestling last February. Additionally, he is on the student council and is a honor roll student.

Martez Wiggley

Senior

Aplington-Parkersburg

Football

In a shutout against Denver Friday, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end recorded seven tackles, including three sacks, three and a half tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Wiggley also had a fumble recovery for the Falcons. On the season, Wiggley has nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss. “Martez has done an excellent job of becoming a student of the game since he's come here. He asks great questions and always wants to know how he can improve,” Aplington-Parkersburg head coach Alex Pollock said. Wiggley is also a member of the A-P basketball team.

Jaidyn Bush

Senior

Union

Volleyball

After switching from setter midway through last season. Bush has become the primary passer for the fifth-ranked (3A) Knights. Bush has helped Union to a 19-1 mark with 107 digs, and she recorded a 2.6 out of three rating in receiving at the Janesville Invitational Saturday. “She is a leader for us, just a great team player who is willing to do what it takes to help her team,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. In addition to volleyball, Bush plays on Union’s soccer team.

Madelyn Norton

Senior

Dike-New Hartford

Volleyball

The Western Illinois commit is in her fourth-year as a starter for the Wolverines. The team’s setter and captain, Norton has 427 assists, 43 kills and 108 digs top-ranked DNH this season. Norton is a returning all-NICL and first-team all-state player. “Madelyn is a very positive person who brings that positivity onto the volleyball court,” Wolverine head coach Diane Harms said. “She has worked hard and continues to work to improve her game. Being left-handed adds another dimension as a setter to be an offensive weapon herself as part of the offense she is in charge of directing.” Norton also participates in basketball, tennis and softball for the Wolverines.

Sydney Matthias

Senior

Wapsie Valley

Volleyball

Matthias led the eighth-ranked (2A) Warriors to the championship at the Lisbon Invitational over the weekend where in the championship victory she recorded her 2,000th career assist. Second all-time in Wapsie Valley history in assists, Matthias also has more than 500 career digs and 100 career ace serves. “Sydney is a huge asset to our offense, moves the ball around well to give our hitters more one-on-one opportunities,” Wapsie Valley head coach Austin Shepherd said. “Sydney has a loud contagious energy, is the best hype-woman and biggest cheerleader for all of her teammates." Matthias, the 2022 Bremer County Fair Queen, also has participated in basketball, track, golf and softball for the Warriors.