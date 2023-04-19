Isaac Kelgbeh





Junior

Waterloo West

Soccer

One of three returning starters for the Wahawks, Kelgbeh has three goals and two assists as eighth-ranked West has gotten off to a 3-1 start. “Issac is a returning first team all-conference player and we were going to lean heavily on him in the attack this season and he has provided us with three goals and two assists early on,” West coach Michael Penning said. “He is just really smooth on the ball, deceptive…a good passer who has also turned it up with the finishing as well.” In the offseason, Kelgbeh plays competitively for the Cedar Valley Soccer Association.

Josee Simonson

Sophomore

Cedar Falls

Track and Field

Simonson has literally hit the ground at full speed for the Tigers as she has already reached the Drake Relays blue standard in the 800 and has anchored the Drake qualifying 4x400 team, while helping the Tigers score points in various other events. “She has done some things I think she would say she doesn’t love doing,” Cedar Falls head coach Chris Wood said. “Such as upping her mileage in the summer. I would say she doesn’t consider herself a distance runner, but the growth and strength she built from the off-season has been big.” Simonson ran cross country in the fall and is a competition cheerleader.

Jasmine Olsen

Senior

Hudson

Soccer

Olsen has moved to the midfield this season and the transition has been seamless for the multi-sport athlete. Her efforts have helped the Pirates get off to a 3-1 start, including back-to-back wins over Dike-New Hartford a returning state qualifier and Columbus Catholic. “Jasi has stepped up to the challenge every single practice and game to give it her all. She works hard, and is a positive influence to the team,” Hudson head coach Ashley Smiley said. Olsen also participates in cross country, wrestling, FFA and NHS.

Olivia Wittmayer

Junior

Waterloo West

Girls’ golf

Wittmayer has been a huge part of West getting off to its best start in 12 seasons. She recorded a 45 and 47 in our first two meets this season as the Wahawks have taken second in all three of its Quad meets this spring. “Olivia worked really hard over the offseason to prepare for our season,” West coach Kelly Nelson said. “As one of our captains, Olivia encourages others and is available to help in any way she can for the betterment of our team. I am excited to see her continue to improve her game and confidence in herself as we progress through the season.”

Blaiklee Schatz

Sophomore

Hudson

Girls’ Golf

Schatz has led the Pirates in all three of their meets this year and most recently was the runner-up at Dike-New Hartford with a 53, and earned medalist honors with a 51 against East Marshall and Wapsie Valley at South Hills. ““Blaiklee has picked up where she left off last season and her confidence and course management have shown great improvement so far this spring,” said Coach Jeff Curley. “Blaiklee is a great competitor which is a huge asset for her on the golf course, very proud of her growth this season.” Schatz also participates in volleyball, golf and softball.